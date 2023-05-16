Inyathi Football League In Full Swing

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

INYATHI Football League organising secretary Thembelani Moyo says they are impressed with the start they have had to the season and are bent on formalising the league with Zifa under Matabeleland North Area Zone.

The social league, in Matabeleland North province has been in existence for the past 15 years.

Teams that play in the Inyathi Football League are drawn from areas in Bubi district that include Mahlabathini, Maqaqeni, Mary Ellen, Ndumba, Queens amongst others.

Black Swallows FC, Shooting Stars FC, Inyathi Rovers, Mahlabathini FC, Hospital FC, Mary Ellen FC, Inyathi Pirates FC, Young Stars FC, Best FC, Indumba FC, Dollar FC, Nyathi Tigers FC, Rising Stars FC, Chopalo Chopalo FC, Water Wish FC and Eromoland FC are the teams in the league at present.

Best FC are the present table toppers with six points from two games.

They have the same number of points with Rising Stars FC who have an inferior goal difference.

“We have played two rounds of fixtures and we are happy with the way things have gone. We are looking forward to a successful and competitive season. We want our league to be recognised by Zifa and we are still in the process of formalising the league. We hope to wrap the process as soon as possible,” said Moyo.

In March, the clubs had an engagement meeting with Zifa representatives, Zifa technical development chairperson Kenneth Mhlophe and Zifa Southern region Area Zones chairman Ndondana Masuku as they sought advice on how they can register as a Zifa affiliate.