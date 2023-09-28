Inyathi High School wins Nash ZimSec Debate Competition
Online Writer
INYATHI High School has won the 2023 Nash Zimsec Debate competitions beating Kristen Mambo and Vimbai High Schools of Manicaland and Mashonaland West Provinces respectively.
Inyathi High School is from Bubi district Matabeleland North Province.
