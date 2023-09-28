  • Today Thu, 28 Sep 2023

Inyathi High School wins Nash ZimSec Debate Competition

Online Writer

INYATHI High School has won the 2023 Nash Zimsec Debate competitions beating Kristen Mambo and Vimbai High Schools of Manicaland and Mashonaland West Provinces respectively.

Inyathi High School is from Bubi district Matabeleland North Province.

