Inyathi man’s 5KG lump removed

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, [email protected]

A 58-year-old Inyathi man who lived with a over 5KG lump on his back for 43 years has been discharged after a successful operation courtesy of Operation of Hope.

The organisation is conducting free surgeries at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo.

What had once been a small, inconspicuous growth had gradually ballooned into a monstrous mass, larger than Mr Calvin Dube’s (58) head, looming ominously over him like a dark cloud.

The lump, though benign, was a source of constant agony for Mr Dube. Its weight bore down on him, compromising his mobility and causing excruciating pain with every movement.

Simple tasks like bending down to tie his shoelaces or reaching for a cup on a high shelf became monumental challenges, leaving him feeling helpless and frustrated.

With the physical burden lifted, Mr Dube said it felt like a weight had been lifted from his soul as well. He stood a little taller, walked a little lighter, and faced the world with a newfound confidence.

“I am happy and happy that I am leaving this hospital without that lump which had been a burden for more than 40 years. I am grateful for the surgery and I know my family will be shocked because we never thought this lump could be removed. I praise God for Operation of Hope and Mpilo for granting me a normal life again,” said Mr Dube.