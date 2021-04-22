IOC steps into esports with five international federations, game publishers

The International Olympic Committee has this morning announced that it has partnered with five international sports federations, game publishers and DreamHack Sports Games to launch the first-ever, Olympic-licensed event for physical and non-physical virtual sports.

Launching ahead of the rescheduled 2020 summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, the ‘Olympic Virtual Series’ will run from May 13 to June 23.

The World Baseball Softball Confederation, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), World Rowing, World Sailing and the International Automobile Federation (FIA) will be the initial international federations signed up for the event.

DreamHack Sports Games, the company that creates esports tournaments for traditional sports leagues and properties, has been appointed to handle the marketing and production of the OVS.

The IOC said the OVS will seek to mobilise virtual sport, esports and gaming enthusiasts across the world in order to reach new Olympic audiences, while also encouraging the development of physical and non-physical forms of sports in line with the recommendations of Olympic Agenda 2020+5.

The following gaming publishers will be part of the Olympic Virtual Series:

* WBSC – eBaseball Powerful Pro Baseball 2020, Konami Digital Entertainment

* UCI – Zwift, Zwift inc.

* World Rowing – Open format

* World Sailing – Virtual Regatta, Virtual Regatta SAS

* FIA – Gran Turismo, Polyphony Digital

Building on the success of their respective events, the IOC added that world football’s governing body Fifa and the International Basketball Federation (Fiba), along with other international federations such as the International Tennis Federation and World Taekwondo have confirmed their “excitement and commitment” to exploring inclusion in future editions of the OVS.

The IOC has faced a quandary over its moves into the esports sector. While keen to tap into esports’ hugely powerful demographic, the Olympic body has shied away from the violent titles that deliver the bulk of the audience.

Up until now, the IOC has adopted a cautious approach to the pursuit, with president Thomas Bach stating a year ago that the IOC would need to consider what social distancing may mean for its “relations” with esports, while maintaining the Committee’s principles by “respecting the ‘red line’” with regard to the Olympic values. Bach has consistently stated that violent video games do not align with these values.

In February, the IOC’s Executive Board outlined the new strategic roadmap, Agenda 2020+5, with developing ties with esports and the video game industry one of the 15 new recommendations put forward for implementation over the next five years as the IOC looks towards a recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic and the delayed Tokyo Olympics.

Commenting on the launch of the OVS, Bach said: “The Olympic Virtual Series is a new, unique Olympic digital experience that aims to grow direct engagement with new audiences in the field of virtual sports. Its conception is in line with Olympic Agenda 2020+5 and the IOC’s Digital Strategy. It encourages sports participation and promotes the Olympic values, with a special focus on youth.”

In December 2019, the IOC agreed on a “two-speed approach” regarding its esports strategy, reiterating its stance that it will only consider games simulating sports. The 2018 Olympic Summit saw the IOC pour cold water over building speculation that esports could become an Olympic sport in the near future, calling such conversations “premature”.

The IOC today said each IF will offer its corresponding event in a format that maximises online mass participation and prioritises inclusivity and participation through the OVS. The mass-participation series is designed to allow participants around the world to compete from home or their training facilities in order to generate excitement in the build-up to Tokyo’s Olympic Games.

All five OVS events will differ in form and concept, and will operate via the sport’s respective publisher platform where participants will be able to take part. Fans will have the opportunity to engage and follow the events on the Olympic Channel.

David Lappartient, chair of the IOC’s Esports and Gaming Liaison Group (ELG), and president of the UCI, said: “A number of IFs have well established virtual sports initiatives; and thanks to the cooperation between the IOC, the IFs and the publishers, the OVS is an exciting step forward for the virtual sports world and the Olympic Movement.” – Sport Business