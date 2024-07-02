IPEC and NSSA launch 2024 Insurance and Pensions Journalism Mentorship Programme

Sikhulekelani Moyo,[email protected]

THE Insurance Pension Commission (IPEC) and the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) have launched the 2024 insurance and pensions journalism mentorship program. Running since 2017, the program aims to equip the media with the necessary knowledge and skills to report on insurance and pension issues with accuracy, depth, and clarity.

In remarks during the launch, IPEC Commissioner Dr Grace Muradzikwa emphasized IPEC’s commitment to promoting insurance and pension literacy and fostering a well-informed public. She noted that as journalists, they play a crucial role in shaping public perception and understanding of the insurance and pensions sector, which often requires clear, accurate, and insightful reporting to help the public grasp its significance and benefits.

Dr Muradzikwa highlighted that insurance and pensions are not just financial products, but vital tools for risk management and financial stability for individuals, businesses, and the economy at large. They provide a safety net that protects against unforeseen events and helps in the recovery and rebuilding process, as well as life after retirement. Effective communication about insurance and pensions can empower people to make informed decisions and ensure they are adequately protected.

She emphasized that insurance and pensions are cornerstones of financial security, and while they are crucial for financial stability, the perceived complexity about these sectors leaves consumers vulnerable to misinformation and disinformation. Therefore, as journalists, their responsibility in conveying accurate, clear, and comprehensive information about insurance and pensions is crucial.@SikhulekelaniM1