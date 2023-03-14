IPEC rolls 5-day medical outreach in Mat’ South

Sikhulekelani Moyo, Business Reporter

THE Insurance and Pensions Commission (IPEC) has begun a five-day medical outreach programme in Matabeleland South to provide medical assistance to the elderly above 55 years as well as road accident victims.

The outreach started yesterday in Gwanda at Nare Business Center and today the teams are at Jahunda bus terminus. Tomorrow they will be in Ntepe, followed by Nkashe then Maphisa on Friday.

“The Insurance and Pensions Commission and its partners are conducting medical outreach in Matabeleland South from Monday up to Friday.

“The elderly and road accident victims in these areas can come through at the sites on the flyer for free medical check-ups and treatment,” said IPEC in public notice posted on its Twitter handle.

“If you know anyone in the area who fits the criteria, please advise them to come for treatment.”

Meanwhile, IPEC together with the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, and other stakeholders are conducting a financial literacy drive targeting children and youth in the month of March in commemoration of Global Money Week.

The financial services sector in Zimbabwe led by the financial sector regulators, IPEC, RBZ, and Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe together with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education and Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education are spearheading financial education targeting students and youth during the month of March in commemoration of the Global Money Week,” said IPEC.

“This week we are in Matabeleland North; Binga, Hwange, and Lupane preaching the financial literacy gospel! We must catch them young.”

IPEC said the decision to visit the said provinces was informed by the Finscope, which showed that there are low literacy levels in the Matabeleland North and South and Mashonaland Central Provinces.

[email protected]