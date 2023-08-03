IPP seeks to construct 100MW wind farm

Nqobile Bhebhe, [email protected]

INDEPENDENT power producer, Centragale (Pvt) Limited is seeking authority to construct a massive 100-megawatt wind farm to supply generated electricity to Dinson Iron and Steel Company Private Limited, a Chinese company that is developing a US$1,5 billion steel firm in Manhize near Mvuma.

The project is touted as Africa’s largest integrated steel manufacturing plant.

Disco has indicated that their first blast furnace would be on stream by November this year.

In a notice, the energy regulatory authority, the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) said it has received an application from Centragale (Private) Limited to construct, own, operate and maintain a 100MW wind farm at Mamina, Mhondoro Ngezi District.

“Notice is hereby issued in terms of section 4(3) of the Electricity (Licensing) Regulations, 2008 published in Statutory Instrument 103 of 2008 that the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) has received an application from Centragale (Private) Limited to construct, own, operate and maintain a 100MW wind farm at Mamina, Mhondoro Ngezi District in Mashonaland West Province.

“The electricity generated will be sold to Dinson Iron and Steel Company Pvt Ltd. The project will be connected to the grid through construction of a 30-kilometre 132kV Double Lynx line from the Centragale Wind Power Plant to the proposed Dinson 330/132/33kV Substation,” said Zera.

The licence application by Centragale (Private) Limited was done in terms of the provisions of Sections 42 and 46 of the Electricity Act (Chapter 13: 19).

When operating at full throttle, the steel plant is expected to produce 1,2 million tonnes annually with the first phase of the investment processing 600 000 tonnes of carbon steel per year for local and export markets.

As a result of the development of the steelworks in Manhize, a new town is sprouting with a number of infrastructural development projects also coming on board.

The Government has also approved a master plan for the development of a new town between Mvuma-Chivhu and Manhize amid growing interest from industrialists, banks, and other service providers to be part of the massive investment.

It is hoped that the new town to be established for about 30 000 residents would be a game changer for Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe has witnessed modest investments in renewable energy by local private investors, particularly in solar as the country seeks to boost renewable capacity to 1 100MW by 2025.

Major mining entities are leading in terms of solar power solutions by constructing private plants with significant projects coming up in the gold sector.

For instance, Caledonia Mining Corporation put up a 12MW solar plant in Blanket Mine in Matabeleland.

The Government’s initiative to revive idle mines is expected to increase demand for electricity from mining and industry, which continue to be the leading consumers of the fuel.

The Zimbabwe National Renewable Energy Policy, launched in 2019 set the target of achieving a renewable capacity of 1 100MW or 16,5 percent of overall electricity supply by 2025.

The policy also aims to have installed 250 000 solar geysers, increase the use of the institutional and domestic biogas digesters, promote use of solar mini-grids and solar water pumping solutions as well as boost the use of renewable technologies.

To encourage investments into renewables, Zimbabwe is offering incentives including duty and tax exemptions and prescribed asset status to pension and insurance companies.