Ipswich host Liverpool on Premier League opening weekend

Ipswich, who are back in the top flight after a 22-year absence, will play on Saturday, 17 August, with City starting their title defence at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, 18 August.

Manchester United’s game against Fulham at Old Trafford will kick off the campaign on Friday, 16 August.

Arsenal, who finished runners-up to City last season, are at home to Wolves on the Saturday while fourth-placed Aston Villa have been handed an away game against West Ham on the same day.

Championship play-off winners Southampton face Newcastle at St James’ Park, Everton host Brighton and Nottingham Forest take on Bournemouth to complete the Saturday fixtures.

Brentford welcome Crystal Palace on Sunday and Championship winners Leicester City will host Tottenham on Monday, 19 August.

Ipswich’s last game in the Premier League was a 5-0 defeat by Liverpool at Anfield on the final day of the 2001-02 season. Their relegation came just a year after the club finished a surprise fifth in the top flight.

City won a record fourth consecutive English league title in May when they finished two points ahead of Arsenal.