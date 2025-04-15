Ipswich Town Sign Former Brighton Youngster Corbin Mthunzi on Two-Year Deal

Zimpapers Sports Hub

PREMIER League side Ipswich Town have signed former Brighton and Hove Albion youngster Corbin Mthunzi on a two-year professional contract following a recent trial.

The 17-year-old featured for the Under-21s in matches against QPR and Chelsea in March, playing at centre-half, though he is also capable of operating in central midfield.

“New chapter, new dreams! Proud to sign with Ipswich Town!” Mthunzi wrote on Instagram.

He has represented England at Under-15 and Under-16 level, alongside former Brighton Academy team-mate and fellow Zimbabwean Shumaira Mheuka.

Mheuka is now with Chelsea, having made the move two years ago.

Although Mthunzi has played for England at youth level, he remains eligible to represent Zimbabwe through his father.

The versatile player was born in England to a British mother and a Zimbabwean father.