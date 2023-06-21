Breaking News
CCC leadership abandons candidates?

CCC leadership abandons candidates?

Ireland claw back after disastrous start

21 Jun, 2023 - 13:06 0 Views
0 Comments
Ireland claw back after disastrous start

The Chronicle

Brandon Moyo Online Reporter

Curtis Campher’s brilliant 120 runs from 108 delivers saw Ireland strongly finish their innings on 286/8, after a terrible start which saw them struggling on 17/3 after 4.1 overs.

Campher was supported by George Dockrell, who fell for 69 runs off 93 balls.

Andy McBrine also chipped in with 39 runs to help save Ireland from batting blushes at the end of their innings at Queens Sports Club.

Scotland’s bowling attack was led by Brandon McMullen, who finished with the best bowling figures of 5/34 from his seven over spell.

