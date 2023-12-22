Ireland Women to tour Zimbabwe in January….. names squad to the series

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

CRICKET Ireland has confirmed their senior women’s national team is set to tour Zimbabwe for a white-ball series against the Lady Chevrons scheduled for mid January.

The eight-match white ball series will headline the start of a busy international schedule for both the teams. This will be Ireland Women’s first visit to Zimbabwe in over two years having last toured in October 2021.

Both Ireland and Zimbabwe will be using the series as part of their preparations for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifier. They are scheduled to play three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and five T20Is.

In announcing the tour, Cricket Ireland also named their squad for the series. Their team will be led by Laura Delany, their most capped female cricketer. Also part of the team is youngster Amy Hunter, who in 2021 became the youngest ever player to score a century in ODIs at just the age of 16.

The tour will be kicked off by the three ODIs which are scheduled for 18, 21 and 23 January before the 20-over matches follow, starting on 26 January. After the first T20I, the following matches are scheduled for 28 January, 30 January, I February and 2 February.

In a statement from Cricket Ireland, team selector Ciara O’Brien said they are expecting a tough encounter against the Lad Chevrons and the series will play a big role in helping them prepare for the upcoming World Cup Qualifiers.

She added that they are looking forward to getting their new year up and running.

“This tour marks the start of a big 12 months for the senior squad, with a busy home and away schedule planned and the potential of a T20 World Cup towards the back end of the year. As such, the Zimbabwe series is a crucial part of our preparations and it is always a competitive challenge when these sides meet.

“While still a young squad, the players have pleasingly had a large volume of competitive cricket in the last two years. As a point in case, Arlene Kelly made her international debut 18 months ago and is already closing in on her 50th cap. But it isn’t just the volume of cricket that has been beneficial to the squad; it’s been the quality of our opposition and the experience of playing in varying conditions that has built up a confidence, resilience and adaptability amongst the playing group.

“We look forward to getting 2024 underway and I know the players are keen to get going after what will be a two-month break since the Scotland series,” said O’Brien.

In their last visit to Zimbabwe in 2021, Ireland won the four match ODI series 3-1. The Lady Chevrons and Ireland Women, however, last played together in September last year in the semi-final of the Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifiers. Ireland won that match by just four runs to end Zimbabwe’s hopes of a World Cup appearance.

The Lady Chevrons and Ireland are part of the 10 teams that will be competing for the two available slots to the World Cup alongside Uganda, Netherlands, Scotland, Sri Lanka, Thailand, United States of America (USA) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The dates for the tournament are yet to be confirmed.

Ireland Women Squad for both T20Is and ODIs:

Laura Delany (capt), Ava Canning, Alana Dalzell, Georgina Dempsey, Sarah Forbes (ODI series only), Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little(T20I series only), Joanna Loughran, Sophie MacMahon (T20I series only), Jane Maguire (ODI series only), Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Freya Sargent, Rebecca Stokell. – @brandon_malvin