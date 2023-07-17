Is an Awa Khiwe-Noluntu J collabo on the cards?

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

IN Bulawayo, when the topic of who is the best female rapper in the city is held, usually two names come up, Noluntu “Ndlunkulu” J and Germany-based Awa “Ndebele Rap Queen” Khiwe.

The pair has single-handedly carried the female hip-hop scene on their shoulders and a lot of people feel there is one missing piece in the puzzle, a collaboration between them.

If numbers are anything to go by, the female hip-hop scene needs a renaissance and one such endeavour will need such heavyweights to collaborate and show that female rappers in the city have what it takes to go toe-to-toe with the country’s best.

A section of hip-hop lovers have called on Awa and Noluntu J to work together and the latest individual is Marshall Shonhai who is of the idea that the collaboration was long overdue.

On the Facebook post, Noluntu J responded, “Overdue indeed” affirming that the collaboration should have been done by now.

Chronicle Showbiz contacted the pair for comments on the issue.

Quizzed on a potential collaboration with Awa, Noluntu J would positively respond, “Oh yeah that’s fire. We’ll do one” while Awa would just move with the flow and concede waiting on Noluntu J to initiate contact.

“She (Noluntu J) has my number and she has never hinted that she wants to work. I can’t force her and I have no collaborations planned, but I wish her well,” she said.

There has been talk of how Bulawayo is the creative hub and if that’s the case on the ground, the discography of the city’s female rappers will be one rich with multiple songs, but a glimpse into digital music accounts of many female emcees resembles a musical kwashiorkor.

There are too many rap matriarchs in the game but with no songs to back that up. Maybe an Awa-Noluntu J might raise the bar higher.

It remains to be seen whether Awa Khiwe and Noluntu J will work together in the near future. – @MbuleloMpofu