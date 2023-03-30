Is Bulawayo’s hip-hop sector punching below its weight?

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

THE announcement of the eighth edition of the Changamire Festival Awards has exposed the soft underbelly of Bulawayo’s hip-hop fraternity as only a handful of artistes and creatives received nominations.

Out of at least 30 categories, acts from Bulawayo got a few nominations.

These include Luminous, Msiz’Kay, Noluntu J, Stars29, Megatrons, Stormie, Hip Hop Power Festival, Prince Eskhosini, MegourZw, Indigo Saint, Killemol, and Mlue Jay.

Bulawayo has long been hailed as the country’s creative centre, so it makes sense to expect more from it.

In an interview with our sister paper, The Herald, Changamire Festival Awards director Jackson “Zimboy” Muchechetere said the award ceremony would take place on April 12 at Long Cheng Plaza in Belvedere, Harare.

Holy Ten smashed the record with 14 nominations, and Kikky Badass, with 11, came close behind him.

Saint Floew, Crooger, and Voltz JT each received seven nominations. Fire Emoji hit makers Bling 4 and Leo Maggoz joined the party with five nominations each.

At the award ceremony, Roki will be honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Honourary Award while the Most Influential African Female Hip Hop Artiste will be presented to Nadia Nakai. Capping the honourary awards would be the Most Influential African Male Hip Hop Artiste which will be given to South Africa’s Blxckie.

Below is the full nominees list:

1)Best Male

Voltz JT

Holy Ten

Crooger

Suhn

Luminous (Byo)

Saint Floew

2) Best Female

Noluntu J

Young Gemini

Kikky Badass

Milz Million

Easy Ice

Yamikani

3) Best Newcomer

Leo Magozz

Kay Flow (Gweru)

Bagga

Bling 4

Noluntu J

Brian Jerk

4) Song Of The Year

Nharo – Hillzy

Pressure – Holy Ten x Mr Candy x Micheal Mags

Fire Emoji – All Star

Silas Mavende – Saint Floew

Zviri PaGround – Bling 4

Dzinga Munyama – Tanto Wavie

5) Best Album

Zviri Ever Beautiful 2 – R Peels

Suhn – Suhn Forever

Life of Muvhimi – Voltz JT

Book of Malachi – Holy Ten

Drill Lives Matter – Leo Magozz

Sauna Season E.P – Saint Floew

6) Best Alternative Song

Ikoko – Nyasha David x Takura

Sorry Boys – Kae Chaps x Jnr Brown

Lola – Ishan × Annatoria

Loss – Nick Genius x Holy Ten

Wandachuza – Takura

Vhaolensi – African Wine x Kikky Badass

7) Best Producer

LXA

Mwamba

Washa T (Bindura)

Leekay

Dj Oxygen (Gweru)

Jon The Producer

8) Best Collaboration

Impilo – Zimbiyana Jones x Msiz Kay

ChiBack – Kikky Badass x Crooger

Pressure – Holy Ten x Micheal Mags x Mr Candy

Pfurai NeKuno – Voltz JT x Emtee

Fire Emoji – All Star

Ndichikura – Saint Floew × Jnr Brown

9) Changamire Entrepreneur Of The Year

Don The Billionaire

Boss Tumelo

Boss Jefferson

Tatenda Samukange

Boss Ben

Danger Mashwede

10) Best M.C

Mc Fidodo

Mc Cut

Mc Mocla

Mc Tatts

Boimac

Lexxie

11) Best Fashion Brand

Hatiperi

Hatipfeki Junk

SVG

Stars 29

Brands By JayTee

Chasers

12) Best Dance

Nixxi

Megatrons (Byo)

Break Nation

Lexxie

Static Dance Crew (Gweru)

Robotics

13) Best Model

Vuyi Sibanda

Pretty Sindy

Hillary Makaya

Krystial Osieki (Kwekwe)

Tarsha

Yellow China (Mutare)

14) Best Vixen

Keisha Mafa

Lisa The Dancer

Shezreen

Yolanda Cream

Lexxie

Stormie

15) Best Hip Hop Verse

R Peels – Dzorai Gas 1st Verse

Bling 4 – Fire Emoji Verse

T Gonz – Ndakadzika Midzi

Kikky Badass – Fire Emoji Verse

Saint Floew – Chiedza 1st Verse

Holy Ten – Fire Emoji Verse

16) Best Co-Ordinated Hip Hop Event

Burna Boy Show

BlowOut BurnOuts Festival

Better Brands Rick Ross Show

Shoko Festival

Hip Hop Power Festival

Voltz JT Life of Muvhimi Album Launch

17)Best Performance Act

Domane Youth (Suhn Forever x Denim Woods)

40 Gang (Kikky Badass x Crooger)

Stunner

Megatrons

Holy Ten

Saint Floew

18) Best Hip Hop Group/Duo

Samanyanga Sounds

40 Gang (Kikky Badass x Crooger)

Killemol

Tha Nu Vyb

Domane Youth (Suhn Forever x Denim Woods)

A Piece of Ebony

19) Best Online Media

The263Post

Zimcelebs

Eyes Of 263

Zimcelebz

Nash Tv

Zim Magazine

20) Best Alternative Act

Shashl

Nyasha David

Micheal Mags & Mr Candy

Nick Genius

Kae Chaps

Kim Makumbe

21) Best Promoter

Betterbrands

Oceane Le Ren X

Dj Chucknosis

Hatipfeki Junk

Prezzo

Dj Iroq

22) Best Diaspora

Mlue Jay (S.A)

P9nde (U.K)

Draze (U.S.A)

Hillzy (S.A)

Paida Possible (U.S.A)

T Mula (S.A)

23) Best Brand Supporting Hip Hop

Hip Hop Power Festival

Hatipfeki Junk

Betterbrands

Mashwede

Infinix Mobile

Magamba

24) Best Hip-Hop/Afro Pop DJ

Dj Tastyk

Dj Raydizz

Dj Iroq

Dj Klick & C Skills

Ace Forever

Dj Coop

25) Best Amapiano DJ

MadeHerBelieve

The Doc

Langton B

Andile Brown

Prince Eskhosini (Byo)

Dj Crocx (Gweru)

26) Best Hip Hop Video

Voltz JT – Rerukai

Kiddy Losso x Crooger – Night In London

Hillzy – Nharo

Holy Ten x Micheal Mags x Mr Candy – Pressure

T Mula – Go Getter

ChiBack – Kikky Badass x Crooger

27) Best Lyricist

T Gonz

Jnr Brown

Indigo Saint (Byo)

Kayflow (Gweru)

Zimbiyana Jones (Mc Chita)

Dough Major

28) Hip Hop Personality/Socialite of The Year

Hillary Makaya

Holy Ten

Vuyi Sibanda

Don The Billionaire

Selekta Base

Kikky Badass

Stunner

Shashl

Hope Lil One

Mudiwa Hood

29) Best Underground Act

Mycole Biller

Truth