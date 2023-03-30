Is Bulawayo’s hip-hop sector punching below its weight?

The Chronicle
Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter
THE announcement of the eighth edition of the Changamire Festival Awards has exposed the soft underbelly of Bulawayo’s hip-hop fraternity as only a handful of artistes and creatives received nominations.
Out of at least 30 categories, acts from Bulawayo got a few nominations.
These include Luminous, Msiz’Kay, Noluntu J, Stars29, Megatrons, Stormie, Hip Hop Power Festival, Prince Eskhosini, MegourZw, Indigo Saint, Killemol, and Mlue Jay.
Bulawayo has long been hailed as the country’s creative centre, so it makes sense to expect more from it.
In an interview with our sister paper, The Herald, Changamire Festival Awards director Jackson “Zimboy” Muchechetere said the award ceremony would take place on April 12 at Long Cheng Plaza in Belvedere, Harare.
Holy Ten smashed the record with 14 nominations, and Kikky Badass, with 11, came close behind him.
Saint Floew, Crooger, and Voltz JT each received seven nominations. Fire Emoji hit makers Bling 4 and Leo Maggoz joined the party with five nominations each.
At the award ceremony, Roki will be honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Honourary Award while the Most Influential African Female Hip Hop Artiste will be presented to Nadia Nakai. Capping the honourary awards would be the Most Influential African Male Hip Hop Artiste which will be given to South Africa’s Blxckie.
Below is the full nominees list:
1)Best Male
Voltz JT
Holy Ten
Crooger
Suhn
Luminous (Byo)
Saint Floew
2) Best Female
Noluntu J
Young Gemini
Kikky Badass
Milz Million
Easy Ice
Yamikani
3) Best Newcomer
Leo Magozz
Kay Flow (Gweru)
Bagga
Bling 4
Noluntu J
Brian Jerk
4) Song Of The Year
Nharo – Hillzy
Pressure – Holy Ten x Mr Candy x Micheal Mags
Fire Emoji – All Star
Silas Mavende – Saint Floew
Zviri PaGround – Bling 4
Dzinga Munyama – Tanto Wavie
5) Best Album
Zviri Ever Beautiful 2 – R Peels
Suhn – Suhn Forever
Life of Muvhimi – Voltz JT
Book of Malachi – Holy Ten
Drill Lives Matter – Leo Magozz
Sauna Season E.P – Saint Floew
6) Best Alternative Song
Ikoko – Nyasha David x Takura
Sorry Boys – Kae Chaps x Jnr Brown
Lola – Ishan × Annatoria
Loss – Nick Genius x Holy Ten
Wandachuza – Takura
Vhaolensi – African Wine x Kikky Badass
7) Best Producer
LXA
Mwamba
Washa T (Bindura)
Leekay
Dj Oxygen (Gweru)
Jon The Producer
8) Best Collaboration
Impilo – Zimbiyana Jones x Msiz Kay
ChiBack – Kikky Badass x Crooger
Pressure – Holy Ten x Micheal Mags x Mr Candy
Pfurai NeKuno – Voltz JT x Emtee
Fire Emoji – All Star
Ndichikura – Saint Floew × Jnr Brown
9) Changamire Entrepreneur Of The Year
Don The Billionaire
Boss Tumelo
Boss Jefferson
Tatenda Samukange
Boss Ben
Danger Mashwede
10) Best M.C
Mc Fidodo
Mc Cut
Mc Mocla
Mc Tatts
Boimac
Lexxie
11) Best Fashion Brand
Hatiperi
Hatipfeki Junk
SVG
Stars 29
Brands By JayTee
Chasers
12) Best Dance
Nixxi
Megatrons (Byo)
Break Nation
Lexxie
Static Dance Crew (Gweru)
Robotics
13) Best Model
Vuyi Sibanda
Pretty Sindy
Hillary Makaya
Krystial Osieki (Kwekwe)
Tarsha
Yellow China (Mutare)
14) Best Vixen
Keisha Mafa
Lisa The Dancer
Shezreen
Yolanda Cream
Lexxie
Stormie
15) Best Hip Hop Verse
R Peels – Dzorai Gas 1st Verse
Bling 4 – Fire Emoji Verse
T Gonz – Ndakadzika Midzi
Kikky Badass – Fire Emoji Verse
Saint Floew – Chiedza 1st Verse
Holy Ten – Fire Emoji Verse
16) Best Co-Ordinated Hip Hop Event
Burna Boy Show
BlowOut BurnOuts Festival
Better Brands Rick Ross Show
Shoko Festival
Hip Hop Power Festival
Voltz JT Life of Muvhimi Album Launch
17)Best Performance Act
Domane Youth (Suhn Forever x Denim Woods)
40 Gang (Kikky Badass x Crooger)
Stunner
Megatrons
Holy Ten
Saint Floew
18) Best Hip Hop Group/Duo
Samanyanga Sounds
40 Gang (Kikky Badass x Crooger)
Killemol
Tha Nu Vyb
Domane Youth (Suhn Forever x Denim Woods)
A Piece of Ebony
19) Best Online Media
The263Post
Zimcelebs
Eyes Of 263
Zimcelebz
Nash Tv
Zim Magazine
20) Best Alternative Act
Shashl
Nyasha David
Micheal Mags & Mr Candy
Nick Genius
Kae Chaps
Kim Makumbe
21) Best Promoter
Betterbrands
Oceane Le Ren X
Dj Chucknosis
Hatipfeki Junk
Prezzo
Dj Iroq
22) Best Diaspora
Mlue Jay (S.A)
P9nde (U.K)
Draze (U.S.A)
Hillzy (S.A)
Paida Possible (U.S.A)
T Mula (S.A)
23) Best Brand Supporting Hip Hop
Hip Hop Power Festival
Hatipfeki Junk
Betterbrands
Mashwede
Infinix Mobile
Magamba
24) Best Hip-Hop/Afro Pop DJ
Dj Tastyk
Dj Raydizz
Dj Iroq
Dj Klick & C Skills
Ace Forever
Dj Coop
25) Best Amapiano DJ
MadeHerBelieve
The Doc
Langton B
Andile Brown
Prince Eskhosini (Byo)
Dj Crocx (Gweru)
26) Best Hip Hop Video
Voltz JT – Rerukai
Kiddy Losso x Crooger – Night In London
Hillzy – Nharo
Holy Ten x Micheal Mags x Mr Candy – Pressure
T Mula – Go Getter
ChiBack – Kikky Badass x Crooger
27) Best Lyricist
T Gonz
Jnr Brown
Indigo Saint (Byo)
Kayflow (Gweru)
Zimbiyana Jones (Mc Chita)
Dough Major
28) Hip Hop Personality/Socialite of The Year
Hillary Makaya
Holy Ten
Vuyi Sibanda
Don The Billionaire
Selekta Base
Kikky Badass
Stunner
Shashl
Hope Lil One
Mudiwa Hood
29) Best Underground Act
Mycole Biller
Truth