Is Starlink suitable for urban setup? ‘Incredibly slow’ Starlink connection speeds explained

Bongani Ndlovu, [email protected]

THE STARLINK internet service has been slow for the most part on Tuesday, especially in Harare, with experts saying these are teething problems caused by the high demand for the service in Zimbabwe.

For the better part of Tuesday, Starlink users faced significant connectivity challenges.

Starlink users typically experience download speeds between 25 and 220 Mbps, with a majority of users experiencing speeds over 100 Mbps.

However, some users claimed that they were experiencing speeds as low as 1Mpbs.

Starlink’s map indicated a high congestion of devices connected in the Harare area, which could be causing the latency. To prevent congestion in specific areas, such as Harare, SpaceX (Starlink’s parent company) restricted the number of customers who could use Starlink in any given area or cell.

Mr Robert Ndlovu, founder and CTO at Wozatel Communications said: “Starlink users in Harare are experiencing very slow internet because of oversaturated cells; a certain area can support only so many satellite dishes, so to speak, until the capacity in that area is increased. This will not, in any way, affect other service providers in general, because the satellite kits connect directly to the satellites orbiting 500 km above. Star Link operates at a frequency of 12 to 18 GHz, while 4G or LTE operates somewhere between 750 MHz and 3 GHz, so there is no way these can interfere with each other.”

He said Starlink was never initially designed for urban areas; it was meant for underserved and unserved areas. “The rural and peri-urban areas are where Starlink was ideally intended. These areas are less densely populated. So Starlink is working to improve its technology in that regard. It’s only a matter of time before they improve their technology,” said Mr Ndlovu.

He said the situation in Zimbabwe is unique because connectivity in urban areas is poor, and people have turned to Starlink as an alternative for their internet service.

Responding to online concerns that Starlink should only be a backup internet service provider and one should always have ADSL or fibre-based service providers, he said: “Being used as a backup in urban areas, so says who, is my question. What we agreed on is that it was designed for remote areas, but in Zimbabwe, we have poor connectivity. In some areas, when we request a SIM card for a certain network, we are told the base station is full, or to go to ADSL services, and it’s the same story; others will say they don’t have coverage. So really, for a person in town, what are you backing up?

“Besides that, in most countries, like South Africa, in the cities, there is a lot of fibre that is fast; that’s the normal situation. Local providers must improve the infrastructure in urban areas in terms of fibre and similar services, and there will be no need for people to look for Starlink, which is designed for a rural setting,” said Mr Ndlovu.

Mr Willard Shoko, a Bulawayo-based Starlink researcher and high-speed internet consultant, stated that Zimbabwe has the highest latencies in the world, between 150 ms to 190 ms, compounded by congestion in the Harare area, which has had an adverse effect on the Starlink service.

“Gwynne Shotwell, SpaceX COO, highlighted in an interview that the Starlink service was not meant for cities but for underserved areas. However, due to the price of the internet in Zimbabwe, people have been searching for cheaper and better alternatives. In other countries, Starlink is more expensive than fibre, but in Zimbabwe, it’s the opposite. This is what is causing congestion, as people seek a cheaper alternative,” said Mr Shoko.

He said Starlink can work well as a backup for those with fibre, as it provides a connection when fibre is down.

“In terms of ground stations, not having one will impact Star Link’s service. The whole idea of bringing in a ground station is for Star Link to provide a better service than they are currently offering,” said Mr Shoko.