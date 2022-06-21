Isaac Mpofu’s Durban International Marathon time reinstated

ISAAC Mpofu has won his appeal to have the time he clocked during the Durban International Marathon race in May reinstated.

Mpofu, who ran a sensational personal best of 2:10:24 to win the race, was disqualified because he didn’t have a second licence race number on the back of his vest, which saw runner-up Tumelo Motlagale being crowned the victor.

According to Athletics South Africa (ASA) rules, all athletes are supposed to display two race numbers; one on the front and the other at the back of the vest.

Despite falling foul of the rules of the race, which was organised by KwaZulu-Natal Athletics (KZNA), the 33-year-old’s time on the certified 42,2km course was well inside the stringent 2:11:30 needed to qualify for the 2022 World Championships in Oregon, United States of America.

The National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe then lodged and won a World Athletics appeal for Mpofu’s time to stand, which will now allow him to represent the country at next month’s World Championships in the United States.

But despite winning the appeal to have his finishing time officially recognised, Mpofu, who ran 2:11:41 to take seventh place at last year’s Sanlam Cape Town Marathon, is not eligible for the R50 000 winner’s prize.

Speaking to TheTopRunner, KZNA president Steve Mkasi confirmed the news of Mpofu winning the appeal.

“It is true that the Zimbabwean runner (Mpofu) who won the Durban International Marathon has won the appeal to have his time reinstated.

His country’s federation launched an appeal to World Athletics in order for the runner to go to the World Championships next month. But you must understand that he won’t get the prize money,” Mkasi said.

It’s not the first time that Mpofu will represent his country in the World Championships, as he was part of the squad in the last edition where he finished 52nd in the marathon.

