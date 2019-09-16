Ish the Artist scoops Sanganai award

Wayne Chiridza/Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporters

NEWBIE, Ish the Artist (real name Ishmael Marimofa) scooped the Green Tourism Exhibitor Best Stand Award at the just ended Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo.

With a “Once Upon a Time” theme, the artist, who is based in Harare, went all out on his stand which had a display of the Big Five, Dance of the drum and the Matopo Hills.

His works were unique as he used waste, from scrap metal, copper, paper to make art. He said his art was inspired by the environment and keeping it clean.

“Once Upon a Time is memories driven in every work of art. It looked at objects that one would think are of no use. I used discarded and abandoned objects from household goods, construction, manufacturing and automobile industries,” Ish the Artist said.

“I call myself a scavenger because I go around looking for this stuff because I’ve a passion for recycling it through art.”

Having been in the arts industry for a mere seven months, the artiste is set to go places as his ambition for environmental change has turned him into an artist.

Commenting on the award, Ish the Artist said: “I didn’t expect to receive such feedback and the award came as a surprise to me since I’m still new. This feedback has made me want to work more and aim higher and I appreciate the love I received from people here.”

So far, Ish has 50 pieces and with the feedback he got at the expo, he is now motivated to come up with more.

The artist also caught the attention of Butholezwe Nyathi, director of the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo who took 10 pieces of his art. They will be exhibited at the local gallery.

“I managed to talk to the director of the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo and he liked my art so much that he took 10 pieces which will be showcased at the gallery.

“I’ll also be working with them in the future on other projects. For someone who’s new, I think I’m off to a good start. What happened during the expo and the exposure I got is wonderful.” – @waynecas @mthabisi_mthire