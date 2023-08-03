IsiNdebele author’s book selected for A-Level exams

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

AFTER ruling the roost in the Barbara Clara Makhalisa Nkala Literary Trust (BCMNLT) short story competition, indigenous language author Meluleki Sibanda has caught the eye of the national examination board, Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec).

This comes after his exploits at the recently-held BCMNLT IsiNdebele Literature competition where he scooped two accolades.

Such a work ethos has seen him being rewarded as his IsiNdebele novel, Akugwatshwa Ngokuzala has been chosen as one of the Advanced Level Literature in Ndebele setbooks for November 2025 to November 2027 examinations under the Drama section.

This was confirmed through a letter from Zimsec’s Test Design, Educational Assessment and Measurement (TDEAM) Divison director, Sunungurayi Murowe when she revealed setbooks for Literature in Ndebele setbooks for the 2025 November and 2027 November examinations.

Sibanda’s book, published by Radiant Publishers will shine the spotlight on the ill effects of teenage pregnancy as well as drug abuse.

The soft-spoken author expressed gratitude for the belief bestowed on him by Zimsec.

“I’m happy, surprised and humbled. I’m grateful to Zimsec’s TDEAM Division for finding my efforts worthy to be of national importance and choosing my book as a setbook. My efforts have finally been rewarded. God rewards effort indeed,” Sibanda said.

He attributed his breakthrough to teamwork and perseverance.

“For me, it has been all about hard work, perseverance, and all the authors I work with. My family has been supportive too over the years. Above all, I thank God for all this. He always enlightens my ways.”

With more than a decade of authorship experience, Sibanda has co-authored anthologies and plays. Notably his solo novel, Kunjani nxa kunje? sold more than 150 copies on its launch day.

The author will be in esteemed company with Engelmer Amon Sibanda and SJ Nondo flanking with their novels Kanti okuyikho yikuphi? and Icala lezinduna making the cut respectively.

With the other categories being that of poetry, Indigenous Knowledge Systems (ILK), and prose, students will be examined on books written by Julius Sibanda, N.P Ndhlukula, Mathambo Xakalala, Olivia Mahwaya Sibanda, Christopher Ncube, B.D Ndlovu and a Literature Bureau edition from Mambo Press. — @MbuleloMpofu