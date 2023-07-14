Isiqalekiso FiIm launch

NatashaMutsiba, [email protected]

Qhude Arts Productions is launching a film titled “Isiqalekiso”at Melz Life Style in Tsholotsho today July 14, 2023.

The event which will start at 7pm will feature performances from Madlela Skhobokhobo and Zinjaziyamluma.

In an interview on KwaNtuthu Morning Show, a Bulawayo ArtsNews Online(BANO) show, the director and one of the lead actors, Allen Ndlovu who will be playing the role of Mbazwendala Hlatshwayo said the film carries a lot of teachings.

“The film educates families, especially elders, of the dangers of having conflicts and hatred towards each other because it causes future problems when some of the family members die,” said Ndlovu.

In the interview, he said the film is all about a man calledHlatshwayo, a man full of hatred, who kidnaps and rapes his sister’s child whose mother died. He is back to avenge the inheritance which the deceased took when she was still alive thus he is revenging through the child.

Ndlovu said this is the first time in history that Tsholotsho actually has a film which is a succes.

Film production started last year in December when they produced a 22 minute short film and they are now continuing with it this [email protected]