  • Today Wed, 02 Oct 2024

Israeli strikes on Lebanon have been most intense and deadly in decades

Israeli strikes on Lebanon have been most intense and deadly in decades

For 10 days, Israel unleashed a relentless air campaign on Lebanon, striking over 3,600 Hezbollah-linked targets ahead of a ground offensive, according to IDF statements.

“Aside from Gaza, this is the most intense aerial campaign that we know of in the last twenty years,” said Emily Tripp, director of Airwars, a British conflict monitor.

The strikes have leveled entire residential blocks in south Beirut and devastated Hezbollah’s upper ranks, killing its leader Hasan Nasrallah and political deputy Nabil Kaouk. At least 1,400 people have been killed and 900,000 displaced since Israel accelerated its cross-border campaign, according to the Lebanese government.
Israel and Hezbollah began exchanging cross-border fire on Oct. 8, when Hezbollah launched a volley of rockets into Israel one day after Hamas militants breached Gaza’s border wall and attacked Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking more than 250 hostages. Hezbollah said it would continue its attacks until a cease-fire is reached in Gaza, where more than 40,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s military campaign.

Eighty percent of the strikes have been launched from Israel into Lebanon. The attacks have also become more deadly and indiscriminate: The majority of the more than 1,800 people killed in Lebanon in the past year have died since Sept. 20.

Fifty children died under Israeli bombardment on Monday and Tuesday — the United Nations estimates that’s double the rate of children killed during Lebanon’s 2006 war.

Hezbollah has fired roughly 1,750 rockets into Israel since Oct. 7, killing at least 30 Israelis, according to Haaretz.

Israel’s air defense systems have intercepted the majority of the projectiles fired by Hezbollah — including a missile allegedly aimed at the headquarters of Israel’s intelligence agency, Mossad, on Wednesday.

On Sept. 23 Israeli airstrikes killed 558 people across Lebanon — marking the single deadliest day since the country’s 15-year civil war.

You Might Also Like

/

Comments