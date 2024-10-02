Israeli strikes on Lebanon have been most intense and deadly in decades

For 10 days, Israel unleashed a relentless air campaign on Lebanon, striking over 3,600 Hezbollah-linked targets ahead of a ground offensive, according to IDF statements. “Aside from Gaza, this is the most intense aerial campaign that we know of in the last twenty years,” said Emily Tripp, director of Airwars, a British conflict monitor.

The strikes have leveled entire residential blocks in south Beirut and devastated Hezbollah’s upper ranks, killing its leader Hasan Nasrallah and political deputy Nabil Kaouk. At least 1,400 people have been killed and 900,000 displaced since Israel accelerated its cross-border campaign, according to the Lebanese government.

Israel and Hezbollah began exchanging cross-border fire on Oct. 8, when Hezbollah launched a volley of rockets into Israel one day after Hamas militants breached Gaza’s border wall and attacked Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking more than 250 hostages. Hezbollah said it would continue its attacks until a cease-fire is reached in Gaza, where more than 40,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s military campaign.