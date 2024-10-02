For 10 days, Israel unleashed a relentless air campaign on Lebanon, striking over 3,600 Hezbollah-linked targets ahead of a ground offensive, according to IDF statements.
Israeli strikes on Lebanon have been most intense and deadly in decades
Eighty percent of the strikes have been launched from Israel into Lebanon. The attacks have also become more deadly and indiscriminate: The majority of the more than 1,800 people killed in Lebanon in the past year have died since Sept. 20.
Fifty children died under Israeli bombardment on Monday and Tuesday — the United Nations estimates that’s double the rate of children killed during Lebanon’s 2006 war.
Hezbollah has fired roughly 1,750 rockets into Israel since Oct. 7, killing at least 30 Israelis, according to Haaretz.
Israel’s air defense systems have intercepted the majority of the projectiles fired by Hezbollah — including a missile allegedly aimed at the headquarters of Israel’s intelligence agency, Mossad, on Wednesday.
On Sept. 23 Israeli airstrikes killed 558 people across Lebanon — marking the single deadliest day since the country’s 15-year civil war.
