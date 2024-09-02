Israelis Go on Day-Long Strike as Anger Over Hostages Builds

Israelis took part in labor strikes and protests nationwide, their strongest push yet to force Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to agree to a cease-fire with Hamas and secure the release of hostages in Gaza.

Some civil servants at government ministries stayed away from offices or took to the streets. Many post offices and bank branches were closed, while Ben Gurion, the country’s main airport, suspended take-offs between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. local time.

Source:Bloomberg