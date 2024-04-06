It is the first time that Bikita Minerals come to Bulawayo in their local Premiership debut
Teams
Arenel Movers
A Ngwenya, G Dlodlo, D Mangaidza, A Ndlovu, P Mwenda, B Jaravaza,. G Chigwenhese, Z Dambo, T Banda, C Machisi, B Ngwenya
Bikita Minerals
F Tizayi, P Milanzi, D Mutimuzunze, C Munzabwa, D Nhongo, B Mtuche, A Gahadzikwa, B Bera, R Madamombe, C Makambira, L Masveure
