It is the first time that Bikita Minerals come to Bulawayo in their local Premiership debut

Teams

Arenel Movers

A Ngwenya, G Dlodlo, D Mangaidza, A Ndlovu, P Mwenda, B Jaravaza,. G Chigwenhese, Z Dambo, T Banda, C Machisi, B Ngwenya

Bikita Minerals

F Tizayi, P Milanzi, D Mutimuzunze, C Munzabwa, D Nhongo, B Mtuche, A Gahadzikwa, B Bera, R Madamombe, C Makambira, L Masveure

