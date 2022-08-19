It pays to subscribe to DStv . . . as Zimbo gets fully-sponsored trip to Dubai

Showbiz Reporter

A Zimbabwean lady from Harare, Maryleen Majongwe will soon be heading for a holiday in Dubai with a friend or family member after winning the DStv 100% Premium Promotion.

Majongwe, who became the first winner of the grand prize will enjoy a sponsored trip for two. The promotion is aimed at rewarding DStv Premium bouquet viewers whose accounts are continuously fully paid up and who stream the Showmax and DStv apps, access films on BoxOffice and utilise an Explora decoder.

Liz Dziva, publicity and public relations manager of MultiChoice Zimbabwe, said the 100% Premium Promotion “is aimed at getting our customers to unlock their 100% Premium experience by taking advantage of the DStv offerings and using all add-on services with prizes including travel, decoders, DStv subscriptions and golden remote controls.

“The response to the promotion has been huge and we are excited to have been able to offer one of our loyal customers the lovely prize of sponsored air travel plus accommodation and meals in Dubai, one of the world’s most popular destinations, especially for shopping,” she said.

The prize was presented at the MultiChoice Zimbabwe offices in Avondale, Harare, where Majongwe was congratulated by MultiChoice Zimbabwe’s general manager, Norman Raisbeck and customer value manager Kundai Mapuranga.

Said Ms Majongwe: “I mistakenly thought this promotion was meant only for people who live in South Africa, but I’m delighted it was not, and I have won this spectacular prize.”