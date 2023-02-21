It shall be war! Government warns drug peddlers

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Online Reporter

THE Inter-Ministerial task force on drug and substance abuse has declared war against the masterminds of drug and substance abuse in the country, a scourge that threatens the nation’s Vision 2030.

In a statement as the country commemorates the Robert Gabriel Mugabe National Youth Day, chairperson of the Inter-Ministerial task force on drug and substance abuse who is also the Minister of Public Service and Social Welfare, Professor Paul Mavima, said his committee was also determined to help survivors of drug and substance abuse find their way back into society by providing psycho-social support.

This year’s National Youth Day is running under the theme, “Drug and Substance Abuse a threat to vision 2030, every community’s responsibility.”

The main celebrations are in Lupane, Matabeleland North where President Mnangagwa will give the keynote address.

“The scourge of drug and substance abuse has been robbing many of our young lives and destroying their potential. As the Inter-Ministerial task force on drug and substance abuse, we are determined to curtail the supply and reduce the demand for dangerous drugs and substances, reduce harm and provide access to treatment and rehabilitation services as well as ensure the provision of psycho-social support and reintegration of survivors of drugs and substance abuse back into society,” said Prof Mavima.

Prof Mavima revealed that a 2023 response plan involving all drug and substance abuse pillars, has been developed and will be implemented effectively as part of measures to reduce the menace of drug and substance abuse."We will not leave any stone unturned in our endeavour to realise the vision of His Excellency of a drug-free environment. The youth is our future. Let us work together to ensure the success of our future and end drug and substance abuse," said Prof Mavima.