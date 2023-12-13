It shall be well Bosso!…Highlanders beat FC Platinum, Gamecocks to Kaindu’s signature

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

Bulawayo football giants, Highlanders beat former Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions FC Platinum and Chicken Inn to the signature of God fearing mentor Kelvin Kaindu.

Kaindu, who was in the country yesterday before returning to Zambia, bounced back to the black and white army amid revelations by the club that he has been appointed the club’s gaffer to replace expatriate Baltemar Brito.

“Highlanders Football Club is delighted to announce Kelvin Kaindu as the head coach for the club’s first team,” Highlanders said in a statement.

They added: “Kaindu is not new to the club, having previously played for Highlanders in 1997, before he was entrusted with the Bosso dugout between 2012 and 2014. The entire management and the club would like to extend a warm welcome to Kaindu and wish him all the best as he opens yet another chapter with Highlanders Football Club.”

An impeccable source close to Kaindu said: “The coach was in the country on other business. However, he met the Highlanders leadership and verbally agreed on everything. He is yet to put pen to paper because everything hinges on Highlanders sponsorship. So many clubs were hunting for Kelvin Kaindu’s signature.”

Pure Platinum Play and Chicken Inn are set to engage in a rebuilding exercise after a season that saw them play second fiddle to Ngezi Platinum Stars, Manica Diamonds, and Dynamos.

Kaindu, an ex-Bosso winger, is a stone that the Bosso family surprisingly turned their backs against way back in 2014.

Reacting to Kaindu’s re-appointment one Bothwell Lucent Shoko posted: “Good move. Entertaining soccer plus good results.”

Innocent Ncube said: “Good move but the team must recruit players who are willing to die for the team from places like Kezi, Plumtree and Binga.”

Mack Mapeto said: “Welcome back. Kelvin..to your beloved family..You know the techniques. Wish you the best.”

Preva “SaMaphoe” Maphosa felt hiring of foreign was not necessary at Bosso.

“Hiring these foreign coaches is expensive for the club, yet we do have young talented coaches around who would do the job at a lower cost. KK failed with one of the best ever squads at Bosso, being constantly bullied by Dynamos. Bosso needs to be serious,” he said.

Kaindu bounces back at Bosso at a time when there has been rumours that Highlanders legend Madinda Ndlovu had been earmarked for the job. Sources say Bosso settled for Kaindu after a long-time Bosso benefactor (name withheld) offered to pay the Zambian gaffer.

Kaindu quit Bosso nine years ago with six matches remaining in the league.

The coach is renowned for building an almost invisible Bosso squad that conquered all and sundry in 2012 only to lose the league title to Calisto Pasuwa mentored Dynamos in 2012 and 2013 courtesy of an inferior goal difference.

Kaindu has coached top clubs like Zanaco in Zambia. — @FungaiMuderere.