It takes a village to raise a child – Government

Nqobile Tshili

[email protected]

GOVERNMENT has said the nation should return to the traditional ethos of ubuntu where a child was raised by the community as a shift to individual raising of children is contributing to delinquency among minors.

Primary and Secondary Education Permanent Secretary Mrs Tumisang Thabela said there is a need for the community to be firm in disciplining children.

She said following the outbreak of Covid-19 there has been an increase in lawlessness among pupils that needs to be addressed.

“Covid-19 increased the situation along abuse of drugs, around loitering where pupils are found aimlessly moving. We now have to work very much as schools to try and work on the character moulding of our children,” she said.

Mrs Thabela said as opposed to just relegating the issue of disciplining children to schools, society has to play its role.

“Our curriculum is based on Ubuntu/unhu hence children should be taught about discipline. Government is expecting the family as a socialising agent to help in disciplining the children. Let us go back to the basis where we were saying umuntu ngumuntu ngabantu,” said Mrs Thabela.

“The community should be able to reprimand a child as opposed to what is happening where some youthful parents say that no one should tell their children anything. Look at what is happening to your children that are not being told anything by anyone what to do. They are the ones participating in various social ills in society”

She said Government does not tolerate bullying and drug and substance abuse

