ITC to hosts export workshop under ESA-UK partnership

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

THE International Trade Centre (ITC) is set to conduct a two-week virtual export-focused workshop under the Eastern and Southern Africa (ESA)-United Kingdom Economic Partnership Agreement.

The event, which is targeting technical staff operating at the frontline of trade information and advisory services to entrepreneurs, begins next Monday.

“ITC is hosting ESA-UK Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) virtual workshop on ‘Understanding UK EPAs and spotting trade opportunities’ starting the 8th of November 2021.

“Over a period of two weeks (about 2 hours per day), participants will undergo a modern learning experience to get up to date on essential and strategic aspects of nowadays’ international trade arena,” it said.

ITC has been implementing the United Kingdom Trade Partnerships (UKTP) programme, a horticulture export initiative funded by the British Government through its Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) since April 2020.

The UKTP project aims to increase Zimbabwean exports into the UK/EU markets. One of the activities that the UKTP project was undertaking to increase exports is to build capacity of exporters, farmers, firms, and institutions on how to access the UK/EU markets. It is against this background that ITC will be hosting the upcoming workshop.- @Kazunga Oliver