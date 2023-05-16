ITF South Central Tourney underway in Bulawayo

Brandon Moyo

IT was an action-packed first round at the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Under-18 South Central tournament that started on Monday at Bulawayo Country Club.

There were no qualifying matches played as they moved straight to the main draw. The flagship event which started yesterday is set to end on Thursday. There were positive results from some of the Zimbabwean players who managed to take to the courts yesterday.

In the boys’ singles section, Zimbabwe’s Makanaka Whata managed to win his first round after edging Maqhawe Qame with set scores of 6-0 and 6-0 before Tashinga Mtisi recorded a similar scoreline victory over fellow Zimbabwean, Shawn Mabena. The two were the only Zimbabwean boys who managed to record victories as Bradley Beta, Evyn Sibanda, Mandisi Moyo, Mabena, Brenden Sithole, Nathan Mukudu, Tanatswa Mkwanila and Blessing Nhokwara all lost their first-round matches.

A total of eight more first round games will be played tomorrow morning to complete the round. On the girls’ side, there were some good results from Zimbabwean players with many managing to win their games.

Tanyaradzwa Midzi managed to progress to the second round as she was on a bye in the first while Simphiwe Malunguza recorded a 6-2, 6-0 win over Botswana’s Nina Sekonopo. In an all-Zimbabwean affair, Tendai Makunike recorded a victory of 6-0, 6-3 over Regina Zibowa. Ruvarashe Magarira registered a 6-1, 6-0 win over fellow Zimbabwean, Tanaka Mhlanga.

In other girls’ matches that were between Zimbabwean players only, Thandiwe Nkala won her match against Rutendo Chirimumimba with set scores of 6-1 and 6-1 while Julie Tungamira progressed to the second round as she was on a bye. Tanaka Garikai edged Tanyaradzwa Bamu with scores of 6-1 and 6-1 whereas Akeelah Khanye edged Michelle Khanye with set scores of 6-0 and 6-0. In the last match, Chenelle Zhuwakini won her game against Munashe Bera with scores of 6-3 and 6-2.

In the boys’ doubles event, Mtisi and Mengezi Sibanda proceeded to the quarterfinals of the event as they were on a bye. Partnered with Forbes Hollingsworth from Malta, Thompson Thomu proceeded to the quarterfinals after a 6-3, 6-0 win over the duo of Mkwanila and Zirui Wang.

Moyo, playing alongside Tavis Wright from Britain managed to win their first round with scores of 6-0 and 6-0 against a Zimbabwean duo of Sithole and Mwaitanyasha Mukudu. The last boys’ group to progress to the next stage featured Clandestine Ndiringepi and Whata who won their match with scores of 6-0 and 6-1 against Qame and Ookeditse Ramosweu, both from Botswana.

In the girls’ doubles, Midzi playing alongside Kenya’s Melissa Mwakha proceeded to the next round as they were on a bye, same as another Zimbabwean duo of Makunike and Malunguza and also the other of Garikai and Zhuwakini. Zimbabwe’s Julie Tungamirai partnered with Emilia Julin from Britain won their game with scores of 6-0 and 6-0 against a Zimbabwean duo of Tanaka Mhlanga and Regina Zibona. Zahara El-Zein from Zimbabwe also proceeded to the next round with her partner, Monique Wigoda as they were also on a bye.

The tournament continues today for the second day. As part of the Tennis Zimbabwe (TZ) calendar of events, the tournament is set to take place four times this year in Bulawayo with the second leg pencilled for 22-28 May. The other two events, which will be leg seven and eight will take place in November.