Mthabisi Tshuma

Ithendele Sipepa King drops fourth album fast rising artiste Thando Gawu who uses the moniker Ithendele Sipepa King has released his fourth album titled Njengezinqe Zembila.

The album released a fortnight ago has six tracks namely Ithuna lenfene, Isuprise yothando, Njengezinqe zembila, Inkanuka featuring Zinjaziyamluma, Uxolo nduna and Amasettings othando.

It is a follow up to three albums under his belt which are Zulu Liyaduma (2017), Step by Step (2019) and Inyembezi Zentandane (2022).

Ithendele Sipepa King said the album carries mostly the theme of love.

“My latest album is now available on YouTube, Spotify and other online stores. In this work, l focused mostly on messages of love, from affectious to abusive relationships.

“The end goal of the album was to encourage people to be appreciative of the people whom they make decisions to be in a relationship with and do away with using each other,” said Ithendele Sipepa King.

Turing to his musical journey, Ithendele Sipepa King said the dream started at a tender age.

“I started focusing on music when l was in school in 2014 where l was doing my Form 4 at Jimila and l was part of a group called Bambelela Perfoming Arts which was led by or teach Thobani Songo.

“In 2017 l moved to South Africa and that is when l started to focus on Maskandi music and l have not looked back since,” said Ithendele Sipepa King.

