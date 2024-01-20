It’s a leap year…Gents say No to socks and caps for Valentine’s Day, Request thoughtful, equal spoiling

Flora Fadzai Sibanda, [email protected]

VALENTINE’S Day is just around the corner and it’s a leap year!

The burning question for everyone is, ladies, what’s your plan for the perfect gift for your man? Another round of socks, boxers or caps, perhaps?

Let’s break free from the mundane and explore more exciting and modern gift ideas.

Opting for such typical gifts may suggest either a lack of creative thought or a hint of selfishness on the part of the giver. It’s essential to consider reciprocation in gift-giving — expecting a thoughtful present for yourself while not putting in the effort to choose something meaningful for your man may not align with the spirit of genuine and reciprocal appreciation.

Ladies, let’s rise above the expectations of lacklustre gifts and show everyone that we are capable of thoughtful and exciting surprises for our men.

With a month left before the day approaches, Saturday Chronicle took the opportunity to engage in conversations with a few men in Bulawayo. This insightful discussion helped shed light on their perspectives and expectations, providing a glimpse into the sentiments and preferences of the local male community. Most voiced their weariness of receiving socks and caps as gifts, almost akin to a present for Grade One pupil.

The desire for more thoughtful and unique gifts seems to be a shared sentiment among these individuals. It’s a call for a shift towards more personalised and meaningful presents that truly reflect the depth of appreciation and consideration for the recipient’s interests and preferences.

One Mandla Dube shared a candid perspective, acknowledging the common expectation that guys often bear the responsibility of buying gifts. He expressed the desire for a change in this dynamic, emphasising that men, just like their female counterparts, also crave the experience of being spoilt and cared for.

“As gentlemen, we also cherish the joy of being pampered and receiving thoughtful gifts. This being a leap year, it’s a perfect opportunity to go big or go home. While appreciating any gesture, receiving a simple cup as a gift may not align with my expectations. I believe in open communication and I encourage my loved one to consider more meaningful and personalised gifts that reflect my tastes and preferences,” Dube said.

Another, Kelvin Ndlovu pointed out that a leap year occurs once every four years, providing women in stable relationships with ample time to save and plan for special occasions. He expressed surprise when some do not take advantage of this long period and instead make excuses. His perspective underscores the notion that having an extended interval between leap years allows for careful preparation and thoughtful gestures when celebrating significant events in relationships.

Here are some Valentine’s gift ideas that are sure to make your man happy: And you are lucky there are still a few weeks left so saving should not be a problem.

Romantic dinner

Ladies, it’s time to turn the tables and create a romantic dinner experience for your man. Whip up a delicious meal, set the mood with scented candles, scatter rose petals to infuse the room with romance, and don that alluring outfit you’ve been saving. It’s not just about the meal; it’s about creating an atmosphere of love and connection that both of you can cherish.

You can also surprise your man with a warm welcome as he comes home by giving him a soothing shoulder massage, allowing him to unwind and relax. After dinner, set the stage for a romantic evening by indulging in a long, luxurious bubble bath together. As they say, the rest is history — immerse yourselves in the intimacy of the moment and create lasting memories of a special and romantic night.

Weekend getaway

Ladies, let’s break the misconception that holiday resorts are out of reach. Surprise your man by booking a weekend getaway to enchanting destinations like Matopos, the serene Binga beach, or the majestic Victoria Falls. Even if it’s just a cup you offer at the resort, the gesture will be forgiven, but ensure the resort is a sweet and romantic haven, creating an unforgettable experience for both of you.

These destinations can also be great to setup for intimate dinners.

Gift

Consider indulging your man with an extra-special present, like an Apple accessory watch, or that premium bottle of alcohol that catches his eye during TV adverts. Don’t underestimate the power of an extravagant fragrance — allocate a budget of US$100 or just above for a scent he can exclusively wear in intimate moments.

For the gaming enthusiasts, go big with a PlayStation 5. Not only will it be a thrilling gift, but take it a step further and spend the day playing games with him, showing your genuine interest in his passions.

If you’re aiming for a classic touch, go for a complete suit ensemble — complete with a tie and the perfect pair of shoes. It’s a timeless and sophisticated gift that he’ll cherish.

Car accessories

If your man treasures his car, consider gifting his beloved “beast” with a set of new tyres. While we acknowledge they can be a significant investment, imagine the joy of riding together in a safe and stylish vehicle. If tyres stretch your budget, opt for personalised car seat covers. Embroider them with his name or surname, ensuring he’ll carry a piece of you with him every time he drives.

Alternatively, a customised car key holder with his name adds a personal touch to his daily routine and serves as a constant reminder of your thoughtful gesture.

Take the pampering up a notch by treating his car to a makeover. Schedule a visit to a car mechanic for a fresh coat of paint or to address any lingering issues he’s been unable to fix due to budget constraints. Your efforts will not only enhance his driving experience but also showcase your thoughtfulness in a way that aligns with his passions.

Ladies, let’s liberate ourselves from the conventional cycle and embark on a journey of exploring unique and thoughtful gifts that truly reflect the depth of our connection. – @flora_sibanda