ITS ADN readies debut EP

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

South Africa ITS ADN is set to release his debut EP, “Champions Never Lose,” on September 29, 2023.

In a press statement by ITS ADN’s team it said that the EP comprises eight remarkable tracks that embody the essence of triumph over adversity. It aims to captivate audiences with its authentic storytelling and evocative soundscapes.

“At the heart of “Champions Never Lose” lies the leading single, “Foot On Their Necks,” an anthem that resonates with determination and an unyielding spirit. Through its carefully crafted verses and compelling beats, the song encapsulates the journey of rising above obstacles and embracing the mantle of a champion” read the statement.

ITS ADN collaborated up with an array of talented artists including Leo Brown, UYIHLO, Siso, Flex Rabanyan, and the dynamic Malzee, a vernacular female rapper. Their collective energy and unique voices infuse the project with a rich diversity that mirrors the tapestry of life itself, weaving a tale of struggle and victory, painting a vivid portrait of the human experience.

As the release date approaches, anticipation continues to mount for “Champions Never Lose.” Be ready to immerse yourself in the stories of resilience, the melodies of victory, and the beats that echo the pulse of determination. ITS ADN’s EP is not just an album: it is a declaration that champions are not defined by their wins alone, but by their unwavering spirit to overcome.

In conjunction with the EP release, ITS ADN will be hosting a listening experience tomorrow at Bertrand Cafe in Maboneng, Johannesburg, starting from half 5 in the evening.

ITS ADN (Previously known by stage name Adrenaline) is a soulful Hip-Hop Artist based and domiciled in Pretoria East, South Africa.

@TashaMutsiba.