It’s all lies! Police react after group storms Chitungwiza heist in search of US$4 million bank heist loot

Diana Baloyi Moyo, [email protected]

A GROUP of people broke into a house in Chitungwiza, stole US$13 500 and damaged property in search of cash, following a social media rumour that part of US$4 million that was taken from a bank in Bulawayo last year was at the house.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi dismissed the viral social media post on the alleged discovery of part of the US$4 million at the house.

On 3 October last year, armed robbers got away with US$4 million from Ecobank during a heist and are still at large.

Social media was abuzz with a story that part of the loot had been discovered in Chitungwiza.

Following the rumour members of the public last week forced entry into the alleged house while the owner was away and took US$13 500, damaging property in search of the money. The house in Unit F, Seke, Chitungwiza belongs to a businessman who runs a hardware shop in Harare.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police dismisses viral social media posts on the alleged discovery of part of USD 4 million Bulawayo bank robbery heist at a certain house in Unit F, Seke, Chitungwiza. The allegations are false and should be dismissed with the contempt they deserve.

“The public did not find part of the USD 4 million heist as alleged on the social media platforms. The public is urged to be cautious and avoid being reactionary to false social media messages. Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police is conducting investigations into the unlawful entry and theft of US$ 13 500,” said Comm Nyathi.