It’s all lies! Zimbabwe took only 10 officials to Olympics- ZOC

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

CONTRARY to some sections of the the media both local and outside the country that Zimbabwe took a bloated figure of 67 officials to the Paris Olympic Games, it has been clarified that only 10 officials made the trip.

Zimbabwe Olympic Committee (ZOC) chief executive officer Marlene Chiedza Gadzirayi said eight of the officials are actual technical officials, with herself and ZOC president, Thabani Gonye being the two non technical officials, to make a delegation of 17 making Team Zimbabwe for the Olympics that will be officially opened tomorrow.

ZOC president Gonye said his committee officially announced more than a week ago members of Team Zimbabwe.

“We are aware though that there are many other technical officials, dignitaries invited to the games directly to officiate and as guests and many other hundreds of Zimbabweans in Paris in various capacities some to support our team at the Games, who as ZOC we can’t account and comment on.

These are not part of Team Zimbabwe delegation but Zimbabweans all welcome and free to cheer our athletes on,” said Gonye.

Zimbabwe delegation

Athletes: Isaac Mpofu , Rutendo Nyahora (marathon), Stephen Cox (rowing), Tapiwa Makarawu, Makanakaishe Charamba ( 200m sprint)

Denilson Cyprianos (swimming 200m backstroke ), Paige van Der Westhuizen- swimming (100m freestyle)

Officials*

Chef de mission – Ringisai Mapondera

2. ⁠Admin and welfare- Sipiwe Nyamande

3. ⁠Physiotherapist- Abigail Mnikwa

4. ⁠Track & Field coach – Henry Tabarie

5. ⁠Marathon coach – Benson Chauke

6. ⁠Swimming coach – Masi Takaedza

7. ⁠Rowing coach- Franz Imfield

8. ⁠Rowing manager- Andrew Lorimer

ZOC Officials

1. President – Thabani Gonye

2. ⁠CEO – Marlene Gadzirayi