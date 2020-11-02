Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

THE Zanu-PF Midlands Provincial Co-ordinating Committee (PCC) has announced the names of members who have been approved to stand in the upcoming District Co-ordinating Committee (DCC) elections.

The announcement paves way for aspirants to start campaigns for the elections to be held on a date to be announced.

Over 90 CVs were accepted while 26 CVs for aspiring Zanu-PF DCC members were dropped.

Gokwe Nembudziya constituency legislator, Cde Justice Mayor Wadyajena becomes Gokwe North District DCC chairperson after securing the post unopposed following the withdrawal of his supposed contender from the race before the announcement of the final list.

Other notable names which made the list include Cde Tafanana Zhou who is eyeing the Mberengwa District chairperson’s post and Cde Kandros Mugabe who is eyeing the Kwekwe District secretary for finance post.

Another highlight of the meeting was the disqualification of Gokwe Mapfungautsi legislator, Cde Tawanda Karikoga who was vying for the Gokwe South district chairmanship post on the basis that he has spent a long time outside the country.

Some members from his district said he could not contest from South Africa.

Zanu-PF Midlands Provincial spokesperson Cde Cornelius Mupereri said those who have made it to the approved list of contestants can lead the party and assist in member mobilisation.

“It’s all systems go for the Midlands Zanu-PF DCC elections following the announcement of members who made it to the final list after vetting at provincial and national level in a process that saw 26 members being dropped from contesting in the polls,” he said.

“We want members capable of driving the party’s vision to win the 2023 elections and move the 2030 vision.”

Cde Mupereri said following the announcement of the names of aspiring candidates, campaigns are now permitted in the province.

“We are now through with our vetting process. The comrades that have been announced today can now start campaigning. The campaign is now in full throttle. Those who failed to make it should work together with those who made it. We also received some reports from party members we feel are based on facts and those will be submitted to the politburo for consideration,” he said.

The reports allege some names which made the cut are not wanted by the districts as they are associated with G40.

Zanu-PF Politburo member, Cde Simbarashe Mumbengegwi said the party is bigger than individuals, hence there should be no imposition of leaders in the party.

He urged members to maintain discipline during the elections.

“These elections come and go and winners will always emerge. Let us not abuse the platform to settle personal scores during this time. We need to appreciate that we are a family guided by the Zanu-PF constitution. Whatever we do, we should remember that 2023 is coming and we need to prepare to unite and make sure that our party wins the elections,” said Cde Mumbengegwi.

Chitepo School of Ideology principal Cde Munyaradzi Machacha who was supervising the process urged party members to be wary of G40 elements who are spending cash to manipulate the DCC elections.

“We must remain vigilant and guard against G40 elements who are throwing cash to manipulate the DCC elections. These elections must leave us in a stronger position that we are in as we work towards recruiting more members ahead of the 2023 elections,” he said.

Zanu-PF is conducting DCC elections in eight provinces, following the completion of the processes in the metropolitan provinces of Harare and Bulawayo.

DCC structures were disbanded in 2012 after the party felt that they were being used to foment division.

Zanu-PF First secretary President Mnangagwa recently said the re-introduction of the DCCs must further consolidate party structures at grassroots level.

Furthermore, the President emphasised that the DCC elections and upcoming by-elections must consolidate the party’s indisputable dominance, and peaceful democratic culture.