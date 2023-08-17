It’s all taking shape in the second-tier local leagues

Gerald Sibanda, [email protected]

WITH national events necessitating current breaks on Division One Leagues countrywide, all the leagues have shaped up with a clear picture of who might be going up or down.

Southern Region Division One Soccer league log leaders Arenel Movers, who are still yet to be defeated, seem to be destined for a debut season in the country’s elite football league if they happen to continue with their form going into the second half of the season.

Kudzi Mhandire’s coached side lead second placed ZPC Hwange by five points after the 18 matches that have been played so far.

Former Premier Soccer League (PSL) outfit Zimbabwe Saints have continued to languish at the bottom of the table as they are yet to pick up maximum points. They have lost 15 of the 18 matches they have played and managed to post three draws.

The Northern Region Soccer League is led by Black Mambas who have amassed a total of 41 points after 19 outings. The police outfit, which is also yet to register a loss, is under the guidance of John “Toto” Ncube.

Harare City, who were relegated from PSL last season are in second place with 38 points three behind Black Mambas.

Concession United anchor the log standings with a paltry three points. They have not won a single game after having only managed get three stalemates

Competition has proved to be tough in the Eastern Region Soccer League. Three points separate FC Wangu Mazodze who are on top with 38 points, with Tenax FC who are in second place with 35 points and with a game in hand.

Third placed Mutare City Rovers round are on 31 points.

Chiredzi Stars are the team that sit on the last position on the log with six points, they are still yet to win a single match.

Telone have a clear six-point lead on top in the Ruvimbo Funeral Central Soccer League with 29 points after 11 games, ahead of Tongogara FC who have 23 after having played the same number of matches.

Amazon FC have six points and are at the bottom of the log, they have won one match and drawn three with two games in hand. CM Academy who have seven points after 11 games are in danger of dropping to the bottom of the log.

League matches in all regions will continue at dates that are yet to be advised.