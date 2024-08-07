It’s an Olympics Hooray for Zim!…Charamba, Makarawu through to the finals

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

ZIMBABWEAN duo of Makanaishe Charamba and Tapiwanashe Makawaru has qualified for the 200m 2024 Paris Olympics finals after doing well in their semi-finals Heat Two and Seven respectively.

Coincidentally, Charamba and Makarawu came out third in their bid to qualify for the most demanding race of the athletics meet.

Charamba finished third in Heat Two of the semis in 20.31 seconds.

Makarawu was third in Heat Three in 20.16 seconds.

They both qualify with the next two fastest times across all the heats.

To book his semi-finals berth, on Monday, Charamba competed in Heat Three, where he clocked in at 20.27 behind Letsile Tebogo of Botswana and ahead of Italy’s Filippo Tortu.

Makarawu participated in Heat Five and ran 20.07, behind USA’s Erriyon Knighton and ahead of South Africa’s Shaun Maswanganyi.

Makarawu holds the Zimbabwe record for the 200m at 19.93.

More Details To Follow