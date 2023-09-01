‘It’s anyone’s game’

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

CHICKEN INN FC coach Prince believes the three points at stake when his side faces Highlanders FC in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League tie on Sunday afternoon at Barbourfields Stadium are for anyone to take.

Derbies are never predictable and whoever rises to the occasion on the day will walk away with the bragging rights.

Matore is well aware of that fact.

Matches between the two sides in recent memory have never been short of excitement.

Sunday should be no exception.

Speaking ahead of the game, Matore said the hungrier side of the two will win the game.

“They are high riding and on top of the log so it’s going to be a tough match. Even tougher because they are coming from a defeat. The hungrier side will win.

“These boys know each other well. They have relationships off the pitch so the game itself is self-motivating.

“Its an opportunity for the players to just express themselves more than what the coaches would have planned,” said Matore.

He added: “It’s a big match. The city’s bragging rights are at stake. Barbourfields Stadium will be full and our players will need not to put themselves under pressure.

“They need to calm their nerves. We also need to play our normal game,” said Matore.

The first leg match between the two teams that was also staged at Emagumeni, ended nil all.

The Gamecocks will bank on the services of their captain Xolani Ndlovu, Mpumelelo Bhebhe, Michael Charamba, Richard Hachiro, Shepherd Mhlanga, Malvin Hwata, Genius Mutungamiri and Tafadzwa Kutinyu among other gifted players.

Mhlanga just returned from injury after missing the GameCocks last outing against Cranbourne Bullets.

Brian Muza’s involvement on Sunday is subject to him passing a late fitness test. It’s the same case with Bosso midfielder Devine Mhindirira who is being closely monitored by the team’s medical team.

One of Bosso coach Baltemer Brito’s trusted lieutenants McKinnon Mushore is suspended for the GameCocks tie.

Bosso will bank on goalkeeper and club skipper Ariel Sibanda, Peter Muduhwa, Andrew Mbeba, Mbongeni Ndlovu, Melikhaya Ncube, Archford Faira and Lynoth Chikuwa