It’s bullies who need help

Mbuso Ndlovu, Feature

The recent unfortunate but avoidable loss of life by yet another Bulawayo schoolboy calls for action by all of us. Bullying, whether at school, clubs, church or community just has to stop.

American educator and author Booker T Washington once said, “There are two ways of exerting one’s strength; one is pushing down, the other is pulling up”.

Jayden Saudan, a promising young man who sounds to have been focused and was aware of what he wanted in life had his life cut short before Zimbabwe could benefit from his dreams.

It seems from all accounts, bullies among his peers and unfortunately even among those adults from whom he expected leadership and protection, were envious of his looks. Something he could do nothing about and which should not be an issue in the first place, is alleged to have caused his discomfort at school, a place where we normally expect all children to be safe and happy.

Now to hear that even very senior teachers were allegedly leading in bullying a child supposedly under their protection defies all logic. As a community, nobody expects teachers to make children uncomfortable at school. In fact, the teacher is supposed to be available to children 24/7 and must be their first port of call, even ahead of their parents, should they have problems.

It makes us have confidence in our school system whenever we read of a teacher assisting a child to report abuse at the police station. But to read that Hamilton High School, a once respected boys’ institution has gone to the dogs is really worrisome. Is it not time that authorities look at the suitability of staff there? Parents must seriously consider transferring children if they are not happy at any school.

If it is true, which will be unfortunate, that the Hamilton school leaders connived to waste time in harassing a child because he was created different from them, then we have a huge problem on our hands. At which university were those teachers educated? Bullies feel inferior to those they torment.

Bullying is a cry for help, they need to be identified and assisted through counselling. Everybody knows we have different looks in this country and it is strange that seemingly educated adults drove a child to his grave because he looked different.

Just a few years ago most pupils and staff at that school looked like that boy. Those members of staff who perpetuated hatred and exclusion of such children surely do not belong to that school as they are not ready to accept the harmonious relations among our people. Children are born innocent and bear no malice until a hateful adult inculcates prejudices in them.

Fellow pupils and prefects learn from the teachers that it is acceptable to bully those who are different from them. Be it hair type, eyes, height, weight, language, physical and mental differences, academic and sports ability, religion or gender, adults impress upon innocent children that it’s acceptable to bully others based on perceived deficiencies.

The deficiencies are usually on the part of the bullies. They cannot stand to see those they secretly envy receiving accolades. Bullies try to bring down anybody they feel is a threat or a success.

For instance, that handsome boy or pretty girl, that sprinter, the popular sports star, the friendliest and generous student, that intelligent boy who receives merit awards may actually be targeted by bullies.

A month ago we saw two Churchill High boys in Harare being forced to slap each other in a video by bullies who have not been apprehended. Even though the victims could be seen clearly, the villains made sure that they did not incriminate themselves. The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education promised to investigate but nothing seems to have been done yet all they needed to do was to visit the school and talk to the two boys. Paying lip service emboldens the bullies. They know nothing will ever happen to them and the victims feel unprotected so will not report the problem.

A sibling to a bullied boy in Gweru, commenting on the Harare issue, says his younger brother told him he was being robbed of money and food. He didn’t want the issue reported but the brother went ahead and told the senior master. The victim denied everything and said he didn’t know who had lied to his brother, all because of fear and lack of faith in the school system.

It might be high time now that the long awaited Teachers Profession Board (TPB)is created. Peter Tosh, the reggae legend, said if a system isn’t working then it needs to be rearranged. Likewise, our education staff deployment needs rearranging. The TPB would interview and register professionals. It would reward excellence and punish sluggards. It would ensure only those who understand cultures of particular schools are deployed there, just as in private schools where only those who have been exposed to such environments are preferred.

It might appear unjust but a teacher who never went to a Christian boarding school will not understand the culture. One who was not educated at a multi-racial school like Hamilton will not appreciate the different hair types among children.

Recently, there was a similar hairstyle issue at Mbare’s George Stark High School, which happens to have a number of non-black children from nearby Sunningdale, Parktown and Ardbennie suburbs. Staff allegedly turned the school into a barber shop instead of teaching, leading to a parents’ demo. Some teachers may find it strange that children drive or cycle to school. Others, unfortunately, ban school children from carrying phones to school yet many schools demand smartphones for continuous assessment learning activities (CALA).

Teachers must never bring their home rules to work. Children come from different homes and parents have different expectations so no teacher should think they can impose their parenting models on others.

The nation can’t continue to lose brilliant kids to bullies, among them teachers and heads. The teachers board can be in a position to assist in selecting suitable school heads, maybe with the participation of Parents Teachers Associations (SDC/PTA) so that only those that appreciate the system can lead where they are suitable. Surely one who has never watched polo, netball, rugby, cricket, softball or soccer can never allocate school funds towards sport. Sports fields are now maize fields. Swimming pools are frog brothels while others are now fish ponds.

A teacher from Gifford High School where pupils are boarders, drive cars, use buses or cycle to school can’t head a rural school where children fetch water kilometres away and drive cattle to pastures before running to school 10 kilometres from home. She/he will not appreciate why some children are always late for assembly and will punish them.

This bullying by staff makes children drop out of school. Likewise, a teacher from Lupane will expect pupils to clean classrooms and toilets after school, and have neat clean shaven heads which is unusual in urban schools. Unless one is willing to accommodate others, they can’t teach or enrol at a particular school. There is a reason why a non-Adventist, Catholic or Methodist can’t head, teach or enrol at such schools. Surely some of our teachers and heads’ credentials are questionable.

We need to see action with staff transfers, even demotions for us to have confidence in our teachers. Age or gender must not be the only prerequisites to promotion. If staffing is not properly handled, we will always have bullies among staff and pupils and the innocent will silently bear the consequences.