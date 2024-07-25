Its Chicken Inn vs FC Platinum at Luveve Stadium
Line-up
Teams
Chicken Inn… D Bernard, M Charamba, M Bhebhe, B Makopa, B Muza, G Majika, D Phiri, J Thulani, A Chinda, I Mabunu
FC Platinum
D Bizabani, L Mhlanga, M Ndlovu, A Chirinda, D Mhindirira, P Shoko, P Matimbanyoka, J Selemani, T Ngwenya
-
Sheronrose Mugombi, [email protected] A REVENGE mission over a childhood grudge has landed five people in jail. In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said on 5 April Tinashe Musambizi (18), Shelton Charamba (23), Takesure Chidzveta (22), Washington Maurukira (24) and Moses Madzivanyika (36) had a misunderstanding with the first complainant […]
-
Sheronrose Mugombi, [email protected] A 23-YEAR-OLD Rusape man appeared before the Nyanga magistrate after taking his 15-year-old lover to his home without the guardian’s permission. In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said on 30 June the accused person proposed love to a 15-year-old and she accepted. The accused person took […]
-
Sinokubonga Nkala [email protected] A TOTAL of 44 students from the Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) have been arrested in Harare for destroying State property. The Police (ZRP) in a statement on X, confirmed their arrest at the ZESA training centre in Belvedere, Harare on 24 July 2024. According to the police, they were called in […]
Comments