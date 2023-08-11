It’s do-or-die as Chicken Inn takes Zebra Revolution

Welldone Ndlovu, online writer

CHICKEN Inn development side which plays in the second Division will visit Zebra Revolution in a do-or-die match at Sizinda Grounds tomorrow, 12 May.

Both teams are fighting for a top spot to get an automatic ticket to play in Division One next season.

With 19 games played and 11 left to go, the race is still wide open but it is consistency, especially winning against the top teams that may carry the day.

The two teams are meeting for the second time this season, Zebra Revolution trumped Chicken Inn 4-0 in the first match.

Chicken Inn is the table topper with 44 points while Zebra Revolution is second with a two-point margin.

Zebra Revolution FC captain Brandon Gumbo who missed 5 games due to a knee injury is now fit and hopes he will haunt the visitors as he scored in the clubs’ last three meetings.

“l feel at my best fitness level and I enjoy every fixture against chicken inn because, in all the last 3 fixtures going back to last year, l have managed to bang a goal,” said the talented gunslinger.

Topola Topola, as Chicken Inn is fondly known by its legion of fans is in terrific form having dismissed bottom-placed Lupane State University 4-0 last weekend.

Zebra Revolution FC who are under the tutelage of former Highlanders forward Mkhokheli Dube are also bubbling with confidence after beating Black Boots 1-0 in their last outing