DeMbare are under the guidance of interim head coach Lloyd “MaBlanyo” Chigowe.

Chigowe replaced Genesis Mangombe who parted ways with Glamour Boys on Monday.

Chigowe is assisted by ex Highlanders player and strikers coach Joel “Dubai” Luphahla.

Lineups

Dynamos opted to use Emagumeni as their home ground due to unavailability of Rufaro Stadium.