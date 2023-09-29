  • Today Fri, 29 Sep 2023

ITS FAKE! 45 units give away promotion – ZETDC

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

THE Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has said the giveaway promotion of 45 units, that circulating on social media and the web is fake.

In a statement, ZETDC said they are not running such a promotion.

“Please note that this domain does not belong to ZESA and may be used for phishing,” said ZETDC.

“False ZETDC information Claims to be  giving Z$275 worth of Units to customers who have  used ZETDC for over 3 Months and  request meter number entry as first step.

Public is urged to exercise caution when engaging with Online platforms promising false fortunes, following recent E-creator money scam.”

