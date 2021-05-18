It’s game on; Chibuku Super Cup fixtures out

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

DEFENDING Chibuku Super Cup champions Highlanders begin their title defence in the remodeled competition with an away tie against Bulawayo Chiefs at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

The US$375 000 Chibuku Super Cup kick starts the resumption of football on Saturday, with the winners of the competition set to represent the country in the Caf Confederation Cup.

The PSL has modified the Chibuku Super Cup format, moving away from the traditional knockout tournament into a mini-league competition to allow for the smooth transition of football.

The four groups have been localised, with pool matches set to be played in a home and away basis to allow teams to play more games.

Pool A is made up of Caps United, Dynamos, Harare City, Herentals, Yadah and ZPC Kariba, and all their matches will be played at the National Sports Stadium, while Barbourfields Stadium will be home to Pool B that is made up of Bulawayo Chiefs, Bulawayo City, Chicken Inn and Highlanders.

Pool C has Black Rhinos, Cranborne Bullets, Manica Diamonds and Tenax, with their games being played at Sakubva Stadium in Mutare, while Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane will host Pool D that has FC Platinum, Ngezi Platinum Stars, Triangle United and Whawha.

According to fixtures released by the PSL, four matches will be played on Saturday, with Bulawayo City taking on Chicken Inn, Whawha and FC Platinum battling it out at Mandava Stadium, while Capes United are set to face Yadah.

In Mutare, Tenax will open their topflight account with a date against Black Rhinos.

On Sunday Ngezi take on Triangle in Zvishavane, and there’ll be a double header at the National Sports Stadium featuring Harare City and ZPC Kariba as well as Herentals and Dynamos.

Manica Diamonds and Cranborne Bullets. – @ZililoR