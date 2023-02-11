‘It’s like I lost a little brother’: Slikour pays tribute to AKA

Siyabonga Metane, better known as Slikour, has paid tribute to the late AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes.

The music industry and South Africa are still in disbelief following the news of AKA’s death.

Supa Mega was shot and killed in Durban on Friday night.

The motive surrounding the shooting is unknown.

Below is an extract from an interview Sikour had with ewn’s Ray White.

“He always wanted to do it greater. Sometimes he would do it at his own expense.

” He always wanted to give his best. He cared about what he was putting out.

“Sometimes we misunderstood him, but he really wanted to leave a dent in the culture…”

ewn