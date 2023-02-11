‘It’s like I lost a little brother’: Slikour pays tribute to AKA

11 Feb, 2023 - 15:02 0 Views
0 Comments
‘It’s like I lost a little brother’: Slikour pays tribute to AKA SA rapper AKA

The Chronicle

Siyabonga Metane, better known as Slikour, has paid tribute to the late AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes.

The music industry and South Africa are still in disbelief following the news of AKA’s death.

Supa Mega was shot and killed in Durban on Friday night.

The late AKA

The motive surrounding the shooting is unknown.
Below is an extract from an interview Sikour had with ewn’s Ray White.
“He always wanted to do it greater. Sometimes he would do it at his own expense.

” He always wanted to give his best. He cared about what he was putting out.
“Sometimes we misunderstood him, but he really wanted to leave a dent in the culture…”
ewn

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting