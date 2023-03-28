“It’s not mine” – Ben Chest’s nude leaks

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

MALE model cum socialite Ben Chest has refuted claims that a nude selfie circulating on social media is his.

The picture which was posted on his WhatsApp status shows the mid-section of a man posing stark naked.

Commenting on the picture, Ben Chest said his phone was hacked.

“The pen*s is not mine. The person in the picture is not me and I suspect someone hacked my phone to tarnish my image. I’m not the sort of person to post such pictures. There is a foreign device that was connected to my WhatsApp and someone is messing with me,” said the model.

Umhlangabezi wodumo, as he is known, has been known for welcoming celebrities in the city. – @MbuleloMpofu