It’s official- Sweswe Leaves Chiefs

Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Chiefs officially announced today, 5 July, on their social media platforms that head coach Lizwe Sweswe has resigned from his post with immediate effect.

Sweswe, who had assembled a team that had started to gel and get big results against big opponents such as Dynamos away from home will be greatly missed in the Chiefs camp.

The team did not state why he resigned but stated that they were saddened by the development.

“The Executive at Bulawayo Chiefs FC would like to announce that Coach Lizwe Sweswe has tendered his resignation from the club, effective immediately. This was received with sadness, as coach Lizwe Sweswe has played a great role so far. That being said, the team will respect his decision.”

Sweswe’s resignation might have come earlier as he was unavailable in the dugout last week, when Chiefs lost 2-0 to Green Fuel.

Chiefs might have to do without not only Sweswe, but also influential attacker Obriel Chirinda who has been linked with a move to Highlanders and Danny Phiri who is being linked with a move to former club, Chicken Inn.

Amakhosi appointed Joseph Sibindi yesterday to replace Sweswe on a temporary basis.