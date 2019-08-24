It’s still game on . . . Our rules of engagement are clear: FCP

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

FC Platinum are very clear on their rules of engagement when they take on Malawi champions, Nyasa Big Bullets, in the second leg of the Total Caf Champions League preliminary round match at Barbourfields Stadium this afternoon.

The two teams couldn’t be separated in the first encounter at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre, Malawi two weeks ago as the match ended nil all but Pure Platinum Play coach Norman Mapeza said this time around, the match must produce a result and they are going all out for that.

Speaking during a Press conference after their second training session at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday morning, Mapeza said it was still game on.

“We are fully aware of the challenge we will face, it’s still game on, we are not yet out of the woods.

“We just have to work extra hard to get a result, that we are certain,” said the reigning Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Coach of the Year. He expressed an almost clean bill of health except for Rahman Kutsanzira and Lawrence Mhlanga who did not take part during yesterday’s training session as well as the three players who are not registered for the preliminary round, Rodwell Chinyengetere, Tawana Chikore and Evidence Tendai.

“From our last performance in Malawi, I think we just have to work on our finishing and put to bed the chances that come our way because at the end of the day football is about results.

“If we don’t get the goals, performance counts for nothing but we still have the same desire, same attitude to go out there and get a result,” said Mapeza.

Yesterday’s training session showed a squad eager to grind a result today and if they stay focused and stick to what their coaches imparted to them, then victory is surely guaranteed.

If Mapeza emerges victorious as is widely expected, his charges will set up a date against either UD Songo of Mozambique or Simba Stars of Tanzania who also played to a nil all stalemate in their first leg encounter.

The first round encounters, to be played on the weekend of September 13-15 and September 27-29, will be the final qualifiers before the Group stage matches whose draw will be conducted on October 9 before games get underway late November.

They will run up until early March 2020.

Gate charges for today’s encounter will be $10 for the rest of the ground, $20 wings and $50 VIP.