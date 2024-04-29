Its super, Beke gives praise to Chiefs players

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

AFTER watching his Bulawayo Chiefs post edge Castle Lager Premier Soccer League newboys Chegutu Pirates1-0 yesterday at Luveve Stadium, Amakhosi Amahle assistant coach Bekithemba ‘Super’ Ndlovu has reckoned that their overall performance in defence was pleasing.

Chiefs got their goal from in-form Never Rauzhi is now tied on five goals with Highlanders striker Lynoth Chikuhwa.

“We played well in the first half and we got our goal in the second half. I think complacency creeped in. We missed two clear cut chances but thanks to Rauzhi who managed to score for us.

“Overally, our performance was good defensively. We were better than our opponents. We didn’t play like this against TelOne. I think we are improving with each passing game. We are not yet there. It’s work in progress,” said Ndlovu.

Bulawayo Chiefs, who have so far posted four wins, three draws and two defeats, are on position three with 15 points, three behind log leaders Highlanders.-@FungaiMuderere