Ivory dealers nabbed by Team Lozikeyi jailed

TWO men arrested last month by Bulawayo’s first-ever all-female Central Investigations Department (CID) crack team, code-named Lozikeyi, have each been sentenced to nine years in prison for illegal possession of ivory.

Team Lozikeyi, which was established to tackle complex crimes and other serious offences, already boasts of solving the case of serial rapist Prosper Bhule, widely known as Umalayitsha, who was sentenced to 232 years in prison.

The team named after iconic Ndebele Queen Lozikeyi Dlodlo aims to bring a fresh and effective approach to combating crime.

In the latest case, Team Lozikeyi successfully apprehended two men in early July for illegal possession of ivory. The swift and efficient action by the team has culminated in the sentencing of the two men.

Jonathan Mkwebu (33) and Brilliant Mkosana (39), both from Lower Gweru in Midlands Province, were sentenced on Tuesday following their conviction by Bulawayo regional magistrate Mr Joseph Mabeza.

Mkwebu and Mkosana were found guilty of illegal possession of elephant tusks worth US$5 000. In passing the sentence, Mr Mabeza said the lengthy jail term serves as a stern warning to would-be offenders involved in poaching and illegal trade of endangered species.

The prosecutor, Mr Dominic Moyo, said the pair was arrested on July 15, after police received a tip-off from members of the public to the effect that they had elephant tusks.

He said the detectives pretended to be potential buyers and arranged to meet with the pair at Bulawayo Chiefs Sports Club in Bulawayo.

“The accused persons brought the elephant tusks which were in a black satchel wrapped in white sacking material. They agreed to sell the ivory at US$5 000 during which the police identified themselves and requested for a permit granting the accused persons the authority to have the ivory,” said Mr Moyo.

Mkwebu and Mkosana failed to produce one leading to their arrest. Through their lawyer, Mr Tinashe Dzipe of Morris-Davies and Company, Mkwebu and Mkhosana, argued that they were simple-minded members of the society who did not fully comprehend what they had admitted to.

Mr Dzipe contended that his clients pleaded under duress from the arresting detectives. “The law makes provisions for an accused person to alter their plea. Where the accused wishes to alter the plea of guilty to not guilty, the accused has no onus to themselves to alter. All that is required is for the accused to explain why in the first place they tendered a guilty plea,” he argued.

“The law also states that altering a plea by the accused is based on the balance of probabilities.” The formation of Team Lozikeyi is part of police initiatives aimed at combating crime while addressing gender imbalance.

Officially launched on July 5 this year, the crack team has already made significant strides in high-profile cases, including instances of serial rape and robbery.

The team’s dedication, skill, and tenacity, have led to swift resolutions and apprehension of perpetrators, bringing a renewed sense of security to the residents of Bulawayo.

The “new sheriffs in town” made their debut appearance on 17 July at the Bulawayo Magistrates’ Court at Tredgold building, after reeling in Mkwebu and Mkhosana, garbed in all-black attire, bulletproof vests and slinging assault rifles.

The team has been making waves within the law enforcement community since its launch by showcasing women’s talent and capability in traditionally male-dominated fields.

The team boasts of precise action that not only highlights their skill and expertise but also serves as a testament to the effectiveness of diverse and inclusive law enforcement teams. Team Lozikeyi marks a significant milestone in the quest for gender equality and inclusion within the police force.