Iyasa and Theatre Strahl to stage climate change play

The "How is the Weather/Wie Das Wetter" cast. pic credit Iyasa

Online Writer

Zimbabwe’s Inkululeko Yabatsha School of Arts (Iyasa) and Germany’s Theatre Strahl will share the stage on their latest collaborative production, “How is the Weather/Wie Das Wetter.”

The production will be performed in May at Charles Klein Hall at St Christopher Primary School in Gwanda Matabeleland South province on May 22.

Hwange’s Little Theatre will host the production on May 25 and audiences in Bulawayo can catch a glimpse of it on May 29 (2 PM) at the Zimbabwe Academy of Music.

The Zimbabwean showcase will wrap up in Harare at Theatre in the Park on May 31 before heading to Berlin’s Theatre Strahl Ostkreuz.

This innovative and thought-provoking play delves into the urgent issue of climate change, offering a powerful and artistic account of its impact on the world.

The production is a work in progress that will culminate into a greater theatre performance with input from different backgrounds, ending in Germany at Theatre Strahl.

“How is the Weather” has no prepared script as it was informed by input from young people in schools from workshops held in Zimbabwe and Germany. The cast also brings their own experiences and research to the project.

The joint project features four talented cast members from Iyasa and Theatre Strahl, including Natascha Manthe (Theatre Strahl), Nqobizitha Ncube (Iyasa), Justus Verdenhalven (Theatre Strahl), and Dorcas Ngwenya (Iyasa).

This quartet brings to life a range of characters from diverse backgrounds, each with a unique perspective on the climate crisis.

The collaboration brings together the talents of two co-artistic directors – Nkululeko Innocent Dube (Iyasa) from Zimbabwe and Anna Vera Kelle from Germany – to create a truly global production that transcends borders and boundaries.

“Audiences can expect something different, yet uniquely created. Theatre enthusiasts will enjoy the piece that uses entirely different techniques to combine elements from Germany and Zimbabwe that vary and yet converge into a worthy piece of art,” said Dube

“How is the Weather” is a deeply immersive and multidimensional theatre experience that tackles the complexities and repercussions of climate change.

Combining dynamic storytelling, music, and dance, this production captures the attention of audiences of all ages and backgrounds, taking them on a thrilling journey to explore the climate change crisis and its impact in our interconnected world.

“The production aims to raise awareness of the climate change issue, foster understanding of different perspectives, and spark conversation on how we can address this crucial matter,” said Anna Vera Kelle.

The production “How is the Weather” is a joint collaboration between IYASA and Theatre Strahl, with generous support from the Goethie Institut, NEUSTART KULTUR and Internationaler Koproducktionsfonds. Partnering for the project in Zimbabwe is Theatre in the Park, Shangano Arts Trust and TIME Project.