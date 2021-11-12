Iyasa introduces Prove, another artistes’ virtual engagement platform

Showbiz Reporters

MUCH travelled, celebrated and consistent dance outfit, Iyasa will tonight revive their virtual shows with the premiere of a show called “Promoting Virtual Engagement for Creative Resilience in Covid-19 (Prove)”.

The show that is being held in support of the African Culture Fund will see eight artistes from Bulawayo being profiled and performing live via the Iyasa digital media platforms.

Prove comes following the success of Creative Diversity and Social Inclusion (Credisi) which gave local artistes a platform to keep in touch with their fans online having been barred from holding live physical shows due to Covid-19 induced lockdowns.

Running under the name, “#ProveConcerts” the initiative seeks to promote virtual engagement for creative resilience in Covid-19 times.

Leading the way on Facebook Live sessions today at 7pm will be renowned poet and 2021 Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards Outstanding poet Desire Moyoxide and talented musician Ashleigh Manyakaidze.

Iyasa director Nkululeko Dube said Prove has been inspired by the need to host more online shows as seen with the difficulties artistes faced in the past year when they could not host shows.

He said the initiative will be unique in that it will give artistes a platform to share their Covid-19 experiences and also show off their real lifestyles before sealing off with performances.

“The artiste’s profiles will take viewers on how life has been in the last year and what they learnt during the Covid-19 induced lockdowns. The show will generally give people a front row seat into the lives of artistes, something that will show the resistance our artistes have regarding their creative work,” said Dube.

Prove will run for four weeks and artistes who have been shortlisted to be part of the project include Msiz’Kay, Pauline Njini, Gugue Sibanda, CJ, Luminous and Fab G Mshana KaGogo.

“We made a call for interested artistes and we received overwhelming responses. We’re now making arrangements with artistes who shall be a part of this project with the first two set to start next week.

“Prove is set to run for four weeks on Friday’s with a 45-minute running time. This new concept is set to boost visibility of local performances and expose artistes to online viewers,” added Dube.

This initiative has excited music producer Black Orient who recorded, mixed and mastered Ashleigh’s song that she will premiere at the event tonight.

“These are exciting times especially for us music producers as we get to see our work getting recognition. I produced one of the songs that Ashleigh will play tomorrow (today),” said Black Orient.

Credisi which introduced in November last year left many hungry for more live performances, something that made Iyasa go in search of more partners for such performances. – @mthabisi_mthire/@eMKlass_49